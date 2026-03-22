Compiled from VDOT Alerts

Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 104 (Carmel Church)

Sunday and Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closures to allow crews to inspect bridges over CSX railroad tracks between mile markers 103-104.

Bridge Washing

Sunday - Saturday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating lane closures for bridge washing on I-95 northbound and southbound along various locations between mile markers 101-148 in Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties.

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Work is expected to be complete in June 2026.

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Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures between Route 639 (Ladysmith Road) and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Sunday - Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge repairs over the Motto River.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging between Essex County line and Route 301 (A.P. Hill Boulevard). Milling and paving.

Sign Work, Multiple Routes

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for mobile sign work on the following routes:

Route 601 (Penola Road) between Route 207 and Route 301

Route 632 (Quarters Road) between Acadia Road and Cedon Road

Fredericksburg

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday - Wednesday, 12 a.m. - Noon Left lane closure between Falmouth Bridge and Charles Street for intersection improvement project.

Thursday - Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Right lane closure between Falmouth Bridge and Charles Street for intersection improvement project.

Route 1 Northbound

Wednesday – Friday,10 a.m.-2 p.m. Right turn lane closure onto Fall Hill Avenue. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Thursday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Chatham Bridge

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Single lane closure for bridge inspection.

Falmouth Bridge

Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating northbound and southbound single lane closures on Falmouth Bridge. Bridge maintenance.

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion in Sept. 2027.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday - Friday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Single lane closures on both Route 1 northbound and southbound between Southpoint Parkway and I-95 northbound on-ramp for signal pole installation. Thursday, intermittent stoppages will occur between 10:30 p.m.-4 a.m. with police directing traffic.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 607 (Guinea Station Road) and Route 632 (Hickory Ridge Road) for utility work under permit.

Route 3 Eastbound and Westbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Route 3 shoulder closures with intermittent lane closures between Route 627 (Gordon Road) and Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Fiber installation under permit.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Guardrail installation on Route 208 near Breckenridge Drive. Single lane closure.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Ziyad Drive.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic. Road widening between Old Plank Road and Legacy Woods.

Route 636 (Mine Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Benchmark Road and Lee Drive extended. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 639 (Leavells Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Flagging operation between Route 628 (Smith Station Road) and Route 748 (Three Cedars Lane). Tipperary Trail realignment work under permit.

Breezewood Subdivision

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures and traffic control by flagging crew on numerous routes throughout the Breezewood subdivision for paving.

Loriella Park subdivision

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures and traffic control by flagging crew on numerous routes throughout the Loriella Park subdivision for paving.

Sign Work

Monday – Saturday, 7 p.m.- 5 a.m. Mobile operation with flaggers alternating one-way traffic for sign work along the various routes:

Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) between Price Road and Lawyers Road

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive) between Catharpin Drive and Old Block House Lane

Route 612 (Stubbs Bridge Road) between Post Oak Road and Lawyers Road

Route 612 (Pamunkey Road) between Post Oak Road and W. Catharpin Road

Route 612 (Catharpin Road) between Robert E. Lee Drive and Mill Pond Road

Route 612 (Brock Road) at Piney Branch Road

Route 612 (Monrovia Road) between Daniel Road and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway)

Signal Work

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures for signal work at the following intersections:

Route 639 (Leavells Road) at Breezewood Drive

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) at Brittany Commons Boulevard and Breckenridge Drive

Route 627 (Gordon Road) at Route 674 (Chancellor Road)

Route 3 at entrance to Chancellor Center and entrance to Salem Church Crossing

Route 3 at Route 688 (Single Oak Road) and Chancellor Village Lane

Route 3 at Route 610 (Old Plank Road) and Route 675 (Five Mile Road)

Route 3 at (Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Mobile Operation

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Mobile operation to replace the lens in the raised snow plow markers along the various routes:

Route 1 northbound and southbound at VA Hospital and Caroline County line

Route 3 westbound at Gateway Boulevard and Big Ben Boulevard

Route 3 eastbound at Big Ben Boulevard and Chewing Lane

Route 3 eastbound at Bragg Road and Gateway Boulevard

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion in late summer 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Single lane closure for guardrail installation on Route 1 northbound (Cambridge Street) near Route 624 (Morton Road/Forbes Street).

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures between Corporate Drive and Russell Road for roadway reconstruction.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Median improvements under permit.

Route 1490 (Stafford Lakes Parkway)

Wednesday - Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging for milling and paving between Route 17 (Warrenton Road) and cul-de-sac.

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is starting in March 2026 on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction will be completed in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

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