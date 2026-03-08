By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

Approach to Falmouth Bridge. Photo courtesy of VDOT.

Some big delays are coming for people in the Fredericksburg region who travel in the late night or overnight hours.

I-95

Exit 126

Starting on Monday the Northbound I-95 ramp off Exit 126 onto U.S Route 1 in Spotsylvania County will be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. all week.

It is part of the long running $42 million intersection improvement project that will add an extra lane to the Northbound Exit and add a left turn lane. It will also widen U.S. Route 1 and build noise barriers along I-95 Southbound.

VDOT is suggesting motorist who normally use Exit 126 use Exit 118 in Thornberg to the south instead, or Exit 130 at Route 3 to the north, while this closure is in effect.

The work has been creating some congestion along Route 1 in that area. The project is not expected to be completed until September of next year.

Caroline County

Rogers Clark Boulevard

Work continues on the bridge over the Mattaponi River that won’t be completed until June. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the southbound bridge with one lane in each direction.

Fredericksburg

Falmouth Bridge

There will be overnight closures at the Falmouth bridge over the Rappahannock at the Princess Anne Street/Hansen Avenue intersection coming Thursday and Friday. The closures will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and drivers could wait as long as 15 minutes between alternating traffic intervals. Overhead signs are being removed.

On Friday night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday morning there will also be full 15-minute traffic stops. The Federal Highway Improvement Program is spending $1.6 million there to modify the median and add better pedestrian crossings at U.S. Route 1.

This project should be done in June.

Spotsylvania

Single lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. along Route 3 near Glade Drive.

Route 3 single lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Gordon Road and the Constitution Highway for fiber optic installation.

A flagging operation between Smith Station Road and Three Cedars Lane for Tipperary Trail realignment.

Mobile lane closures for patching and road resurfacing in the Lorella Park subdivision between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. along with a similar road resurfacing and temporary closures on the following streets between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Route 1780 (Grantwood Drive) Route 1781 (Sharon Road) Route 1782 (Kenny Lane) Route 1783 (Christina Court) Route 1792 (Rensselaer Court) Route 1796 (Emma Drive) Route 1880 (Patrician Court) Route 1881 (Willow Pond Drive)



Stafford

Chopawamsic Creek

Work continues between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on bridge replacement over Chopawamsic Creek between Corporate Drive and Russell Road at the Prince William County line.

Garrisonville Road

Overnight lane closures close between Keystone Street and Onville road for signal inspections.

