By Craig Vasey

The FFSCA Board of Directors: Cathy Warder, Mandy Carr, Jack East, Craig Vasey, Judy Hansen, Adriana Umberger, Nancie Lightner, Carol Butler, Ginny East, and Cathy Herndon.

This Thursday, December 17, in the theater of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library headquarters, the Fredericksburg-Fréjus Sister City Association held its Annual Membership Meeting at which Mayor Kerry Devine presented a Mayoral Proclamation recognizing the 45th Anniversary of the Association.

Mayor Devine accompanied a delegation of 22 FFSCA members in September for a ten-day visit to Fréjus, which included a public ceremony reaffirming the sister city relationship between Fredericksburg and Fréjus, as well as participation in the renowned Giant Omelet Festival. As a gift to Fréjus, the City and the FFSCA funded local artist Cathy Herndon to create a mural on an exterior wall of the public library, expressing friendship, peace, and hope.

The FFSCA (known as the FSCA until last year, because today there are a total of five sister city associations in Fredericksburg) was created in 1980, when Lawrence Davies was mayor. Tom Mann, one of the founding members, was in attendance at the December 17 meeting. The Sister City program was first created during the Eisenhower administration as a means to promote peace and understanding between cultures and countries through direct citizen-to-citizen contacts, rather than relying on official national governmental institutions.

Annually, since then, there has been a high school student exchange program which allows Fredericksburg area students aged 15-17 to spend ten days with a French family in Fréjus during odd years, and then hosting the French host family’s student in Fredericksburg the following summer. Josie LeDoux and Eliza Byrd., two students from the July 2025 exchange program to Frejus were on hand to report on their experience, and they impressed the meeting with their insights about the ways the experience changed their way of seeing the world and language, and opened up friendships for them that have become central for them now.

Besides living in a French family for 10 days, they visited many historic and teen-oriented sites in Fréjus – a city founded in Roman times, with a standing Roman arena, theater, and ruins of aqueducts, as well as attractions like the waterpark Aqualand, not to mention being situated on the French Riviera.

The FFSCA exchange program continues in July 2026, when a dozen French students will visit Fredericksburg. Families interested in participating are welcome to submit an application and to learn details of the program from the FFSCA website Fredericksburg Sister City Association – Bringing Fredericksburg and Fréjus Closer Together They can also contact the FFSCA at FSCA1980@gmail.com.

At the meeting, Judy Hansen was recognized and applauded for her work for over 30 years on the Board of the FFSCA, having served three terms as president. A new Board of Directors and new Officers were elected for 2026-2028, with Jack East taking over as president from Craig Vasey. Two members of the Board, Kristin Moeller and Tonya Wade, are themselves “veterans” of the student exchange program from their high school days, and Kristin has served as a chaperone for the student visits to France three times.

Craig Vasey is chair of the Board of Trustees for FXBG Advance.

