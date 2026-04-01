FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raconteur's avatar
Raconteur
3d

One detail of the "temporary" redistricting that always gets left out, is that it will affect 3 (three) elections, not just one. 2026, 2028 and 2030 will all be affected by this "temporary" change. And just who will benefit from this "temporary" change? Exclusively the Democrats, both statewide and nationally. It puts them in total power and the Republicans will stand a snowball's chance in Hell of ever having a say in Virginia government, for the next 30 years. "Temporary" -- yeah, right.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Martin Davis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture