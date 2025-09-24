By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

The Trump Administration’s chokehold on the media and free speech tightened last week when Jimmy Kimmel Live was jerked off the air by ABC-TV following threats from the Federal Communications Commission, which is headed by a hand-picked Trump puppet.

Brendan Carr warned that if ABC and Disney, its parent company, didn’t discipline Kimmel for remarks he made regarding the Charlie Kirk assassination, the FCC might pull the license of the network and stations that aired the show.

ABC raised the white flag and complied.

Let me state upfront that I am not a fan of Jimmy Kimmel Live and don’t watch the late-night show. But I am a fan of free speech, one of the founding precepts of this country, and respect the comedian’s right to make jokes, political or otherwise.

I don’t have to agree with what he and other TV personalities say, and I don’t have to watch their shows, but I respect their right to free speech.

Senseless killings are nothing to joke about, but if you have seen the clip of the Kimmel show that led to his removal, you will understand that it is not a hit on Charlie Kirk, but rather on President Trump and the way he handled a reporter’s question on the assassination.

What the segment did was make the president look bad and you don’t make a joke about the president without retaliation. He’s one of those people who loves to dish it out, but he can’t take it.

And Trump did dish it out, saying Kimmel had no talent and that he had a bad show. That’s his modus operandi. Anyone he doesn’t like is a bad person with no talent.

Earlier Trump had trashed Steven Colbert, whose show CBS recently pulled from their late-night lineup. Further, the president intimated that two other late-night network hosts might also be on the chopping block. It is as if he, not the networks, has charge of the hiring and firing. If these guys don’t say what the president wants them to say, they become history.

It should also be noted that the networks that employ Colbert and Kimmel are both involved in business dealings that require FCC approval. You want your merger; you get rid of the guys we don’t like. Can you say government intimidation?

There is precedent for the Kimmel removal. In early 1939, Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels destroyed five German comedians for ridiculing Hitler’s policies (New York Times, “Goebbels Ends Careers of Five ‘Aryan’ Actors Who Made Witticisms About the Nazi Regime” on February 4 of that year). Looks like we are heading down the same path.

If Trump has his way (Friday he said that all reporters who criticize him are breaking the law), pretty soon government censors may be rewriting the evening news. After all, many countries ruled by tyrants have only one news source – one that originates with and is approved by its fearless leader.

If you control the media, you control the people. Every dictator knows that. You feed them your version of the truth and obscure all others. And if some other version of the news gets out, you condemn it as a lie.

Trump, who early on began his attempt at taking control of the arts, has now set his sights on the media. Shows, whether live in a theater or on TV, must meet with his approval. And he is getting away with it.

Perhaps the greatest villain in this attempt at dictatorship is the Republican majority in Congress. Trump’s following has given the GOP more power than it has ever had and the party does not want to give it up, even if it means destroying the Constitution.

“The party! It is all about the party and the power we have with Trump in the White House! We’ll do anything to keep the power we now have. Trump can help us make this a one-party country and we’ll do nothing to stop him!”

The Charlie Kirk assassination was a terrible thing. Nobody deserves to be murdered. I didn’t agree with some of the things the man preached, but I respected his right to preach them.

The big question is, where do we go from here? If any incident ever magnified the division in this country, this assassination was it. And Kirk’s death only enhanced the width of the chasm between Republicans and Democrats.

Trump has already used the incident to further crackdown on the media and promote his own agenda, as evidenced by his remarks at Kirk’s memorial service.

We are headed down a very dangerous road where our Constitution is eroding like a stream bank in a flood.

Are we about to let one man take away what our forefathers fought for?

We shall see.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”