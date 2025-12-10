Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

For the sake of argument, let’s say there was a man on a moped driving down I-95 and a California state trooper in a helicopter dropped a bomb and blasted him off the highway.

Then the helicopter lands, finds the man injured but still alive and shoots him in the head.

The first question in any ensuing investigation would be, “Why did you do that?”

Suppose the trooper replied, “Because he was carrying drugs to California.”

Then Virginia law enforcement officers would demand proof that there were drugs on the moped to which the California trooper would reply, “I don’t need proof. If I say there were drugs, there were drugs and I was completely justified in destroying both man and machine.”

A man on a moped carrying drugs from Virginia to California is about as ridiculous as a Venezuelan motorboat transporting drugs across the Caribbean to the United States. But that’s what Donald Trump and Pete Hegspeth would have us believe, that oversized rowboats are traveling 2,000 miles to bring illegal drugs to American shores.

Gimme a break!

Boy, do we look great in the eyes of the world. A superpower nation with the greatest navy on earth blasting small civilian boats out of the water and then, according to reports, killing any survivors, which is strictly against the rules of the Geneva Convention, not to mention the code of a civilized society.

We’re bombing civilian craft either in international waters or in another country’s jurisdiction. If a nation did that to us, we would be screaming bloody murder and declaring war. But then we seem to no longer have compassion for the rights and feelings of those of other nations.

Then there is the moral question. If our navy is bombing innocent civilians (no valid proof of a crime has been offered), just who is guilty, the soldier who pulls the trigger or the officer who gives the order?

In the past nine months we seem to have done away with the rule of law, the requirement that alleged criminal acts must be proven before there is punishment. We just pull the trigger and smile. No arrest. No indictment. No trial. Just capital punishment amid speculation. We become judge, jury and executioner.

Yes, “we”, because as president, Donald Trump represents every American. That’s the way it works in a republic. And if our navy kills civilians and murders survivors, we are all guilty. Even Hitler’s navy picked up survivors from ships they had sunk.

What gets me is that the rest of the world is allowing Trump to get away with this. But then the world allowed Hitler to get away with power grabs and atrocities in the days leading up to World War II.

Is Trump looking to invade and annex Venezuela? He has said he wants Canada and Greenland so now I suppose he has his eve on the South American countries.

Some speculate that Trump is seeking a regime change in Venezuela, to tear down the existing government and replace it with one America can control. First of all, that is against international law, although we have done it in the past, going back to Colombia-Panama when we wanted to get land for the Panama Canal.

But regime change efforts have not gone well in the past. We tried with the Bay of Pigs and created a mess in Cuba and our regime change in Iraq has all but destroyed that country and caused the death of as many as 200,000 innocent civilians. Then, of course, there was Iran when we put the Shah in power to gain access to Iranian oil. And let’s not forget the Manuel Noriega farce.

Where we need a change is leadership is in the United States. Trump and his gang are destroying our country, dismantling the law and spitting on the Constitution.

Again, the real bad guys in all this are the Republican members of Congress who refuse to restrict Trump’s power, ignoring the Constitution in the process. But then, this is a power grab for them, too.

The scariest part of this whole scenario is that the majority of the American people, the white Anglo population in particular, has become very comfortable with Trump’s trampling on the Constitution. After all, his actions are not affecting them.

That’s exactly how the German population reacted to the Nazis in the late 1930. Until Hitler’s actions affected them, they didn’t care.

We can blast rowboats and we can whup up on small countries like Venezuela, but somewhere along the line the world, as during World War II, may get tired of our arrogance and band together against us.

Then it will be too late. Then, as in Germany, we will all be affected.

And the United States of America may be no more. Abuse of power has destroyed many empires.

America is not immune to the lessons of history.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”