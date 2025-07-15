By Scott Vezina

“We have worked really hard over the years to [keep local elections] in May to be non-partisan, I do worry about partisan elections shaping local elections unnecessarily.”

These words were spoken by current Mayor Kerry Devine on March 23, 2023, after then Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill forcing local jurisdictions to move their elections to November.

At the same meeting, Vice-Mayor Charlie Frye said he “did not want to see the City being pushed into party politics because people tend to get caught up in the hot issues at the time and the Council does not run its campaigns in that manner." The rest of the Council, including Jason Graham and Jon Gerlach, echoed these convictions and vowed to do whatever they could to keep partisan politics out of local elections.

So why did “non-partisan” Mayor Kerry Devine, Vice-Mayor Chuck Frye, School Board Chair Matt Rowe, Councilors Will Mackintosh, Jason Graham, Jannan Holmes, Jon Gerlach, and several current candidates attend an event this past week seeking the endorsement and support of the Fredericksburg Democrat Committee?

It is now evident that the convictions stated in 2023 were hollow and illusory as this is the second election in a row that non-partisan candidates have violated the City of Fredericksburg charter that requires local offices to run as non-partisan candidates. Furthermore, the Virginia Department of Elections states that, "Cities, either by charter or choice, have non-partisan city council and local elections. In these cities, all candidates for [local offices] must run as independent candidates." How can we trust these elected officials to lead when they refuse to follow their own words and the Fredericksburg Charter that they are running to represent?

In an age where national politics often dominate the headlines and partisan battles seem ever-present, it is easy to assume that all politics must be framed in terms of red versus blue.

But when it comes to our neighborhoods, schools, city budgets, and local infrastructure, this assumption not only can be misleading, it can be harmful.

Local politics do not have to be partisan, and in fact, communities thrive when decisions are made based on shared values, practical needs, and common-sense solutions rather than party affiliation.

At the local level, issues are rarely ideological. Potholes, public safety, zoning decisions, water quality, and school board policy are practical concerns that affect residents regardless of political leaning. These are the issues that shape our day-to-day lives and our children's futures. When candidates and voters focus on solving problems rather than scoring political points, everyone benefits.

Non-partisanship in local elections allows for greater collaboration, creativity, and responsiveness. Instead of adhering to a party platform, nonpartisan or independent candidates are free to listen to their constituents, weigh solutions on their merits, and make decisions in the best interest of the community—not a political party.

Partisan elections often alienate voters who do not feel fully aligned with either major political party. This is especially true in diverse communities like Fredericksburg where residents may hold a range of views that defy simple categorization. By emphasizing non-partisanship, local elections can become more inclusive, welcoming input from a broader array of voices and fostering dialogue based on mutual respect and shared goals.

It is for this reason that the Fredericksburg Republican Committee has invited all local candidates to join them at events to be heard and meet residents. They don’t require a candidate to pass a partisan litmus test or fill out a partisan survey to make their voice heard.

Practicing inclusivity is much more powerful than just preaching inclusivity.

Inclusivity also encourages greater civic participation. When voters are not forced to choose between two polarized extremes, they are more likely to engage, run for office, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Removing the partisan lens opens the door for new leadership, particularly from groups historically underrepresented in government.

Independent candidates embody the spirit of non-partisan local governance. They bring fresh perspectives, often rooted in deep community involvement rather than party allegiance. These candidates are more likely to prioritize results over rhetoric, building bridges rather than erecting barriers.

Running as an independent allows a candidate to tailor their platform to the specific needs of their district rather than conforming to a national party's agenda. It sends a powerful message that public service should be about representing people, not advancing a partisan cause.

It’s time to reimagine how we approach local governance. Local politics do not have to be partisan. In fact, they should be personal, driven by those who live in, work in, and care about the community.

Encouraging non-partisanship in local elections is not about suppressing individual beliefs; it's about lifting up community values. It’s about ensuring that school board members, city council representatives, and constitutional officers serve all their constituents and not just those who share a party label. This is the reason the Fredericksburg Republican Committee has refused to endorse any non-partisan candidate. The Committee respects the values of independence and the need for all sides to have an equal voice in City elections.

By supporting independent candidates and embracing non-partisan processes, we can make our local governments more accessible, inclusive, and effective. And in doing so, we not only strengthen our communities, we begin to restore faith in democracy itself.

Scott Vezina is chair of the Fredericksburg Republican Committee.

