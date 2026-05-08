By Donnie Johnston

COLUMNIST

We are a nation consumed by hate and distrust. Nobody likes anybody anymore.

The Democrats hate the Republicans, the Republicans hate the Democrats and the independents hate everyone.

Eighty percent of the people dislike and distrust President Trump (the other 20 percent worship him as their god) and the MAGA disciples despise former presidents Obama and Biden.

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It took only two months for Virginians — even those who voted for her — to fall out of favor with Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who truly has been a disappointment thus far (yes, I voted for her).

When you start getting into the taxpayers’ pocketbook, you alienate yourself really quickly, and Spanberger went straight for the wallet. That’s a no-no.

Virginia Republicans hate Virginia Democrats because of the recent redistricting vote. Redistricting was fine in Texas because it helped the GOP, but, according to one judge, it is illegal in the Old Dominion because it helps Democrats.

Goodness! What are we going to do? All this hate. Something has got to give.

Well, a few years ago some Virginia border counties — even as far east as Bedford — were talking about seceding from the state and joining West Virginia, which is a Republican stronghold and a dedicated Trump follower.

For the past 25 years I have advocated splitting Virginia into two states, North Virginia and South Virginia. I contend that the citizens of Northern Virginia counties like Fairfax, Loudoun, Stafford and Prince William, have absolutely nothing in common with counties like Wise, Lee and Scott.

Split it up. Everything north of the Rappahannock River becomes North Virginia. Let those people handle their own problems. If that happened, we’d have North Virginia, South Virginia and West Virginia. Make the Eastern Shore East Virginia and we’ve got it all covered. Everyone would be happy.

What about all the states that are not happy with Trump. Maybe they should secede. Form their own country? No. Too complicated. We tried that in 1861, remember, and it didn’t work.

Maybe some states, Minnesota, for instance, should secede and join Canada. Trump hates Minnesota and would like to get rid of it. Canada loves Minnesota and would welcome its people. And it’s right there on the border.

Instead of Canada becoming an American state (what a stupid idea), Minnesota could become a Canadian province. Sounds perfectly logical to me.

Michigan could move its allegiance north, too, as could Wisconsin, Maine and other border states. We don’t need Maine. Let Canada have the state. They don’t grow anything up there but potatoes and there are plenty of them in Idaho. Besides, Maine is too dang cold.

The truth is, I would not be adverse to Virginia becoming a Canadian province. Hey! Universal healthcare. One problem solved right away.

By the way, we’re celebrating our 250th anniversary this year and praising the founding fathers. The founding fathers are the reason our medical costs are so high. If we were still part of England, we’d have national health coverage.

I’m just trying to figure ways to help alleviate all this hate and mistrust. The possibilities are there.

Just saying.

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