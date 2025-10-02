FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hamilton Palmer's avatar
Hamilton Palmer
39m

What happened and how did the city get to where it is today.

What happened to our schools to now be ranked in the bottom in Virginia?

What caused Council to do what staff said and to hell with the citizens?

What happened to investigative journalism to shine light on these issues?

What happened?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture