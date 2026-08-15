By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

From Tuesday, August 11

The last time Mary Camuso’s daughter rode the bus home, ten days before school ended back in May, her middle-school brother was the one who met her. A middle-school girl was at the bus stop as well, waiting for her sister so the two older kids could walk the younger ones home a few blocks away.

What the two elementary school girls didn’t know as they stepped off the bus that day was that a strange man in a full-body-and-head Pink Panther costume was staring at them from the other side of Lafayette Boulevard.

By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

From Monday, August 10

The Advocate, the nation’s oldest and largest LGBTQ publication, expanded coverage of the King George School Board’s anti-LGBTQ actions last week with an article headlined “A Virginia school board bent over backward to block an LGBTQ+ club. One mom explains why she’s suing.”

The subhead: “Susan Park says she filed a federal lawsuit after the King George County School Board repeatedly rewrote its rules to keep a gay-straight alliance from forming.”

By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Victor Forgacs/Unsplash

From Tuesday, August 11

It is with a heavy chest—the one I keep unbuttoned an extra notch for the cameras—that I submit my resignation as Secretary of War, effective the moment someone hands me a severance package roughly equivalent to the value of the equity stakes my deputy has been handing out to his golfing buddies.

Let me be clear: I am not resigning because of Signalgate, the Caribbean boat strikes, the missile shortage, the generals I’ve fired for the crime of having read a book, or the promotion lists I’ve spent a year quietly editing down to men who look like me. I am resigning because, frankly, sir, I’ve done such an extraordinary job that there’s nothing left to break.

By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

From Sunday, August 9: Introduction and first chapter from Dead or in Jail, a high school memoir

HOW TO 1972 UNDERGROUND HIGH SCHOOL NEWSPAPER

Call it THE FREE PRESS in all capital letters. Start publishing in spring of your senior year. Print the First Amendment in oversized type to make sure even the most myopic North Carolina school administrators get the message: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Fill the pages inside with as much incendiary material as you can write or steal:

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”