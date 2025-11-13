Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Map showing the area of the downtown traffic engineering study. Screenshot from the report.

Fredericksburg Planning Commission Chair David Durham on Wednesday urged the public to think of the downtown traffic study prepared by the Timmons Group and published this fall as “a menu of options”—not a plan that will be implemented in one fell swoop.

“City Council will weigh in on this and they are not going to take one vote on whether to implement this,” Durham said during the Planning Commission’s meeting this week. “They’re going to [consider the] City Manager’s recommendation to put various projects into the Capital Improvement Plan. Some of these things may never be adopted. It’s essentially a menu of options that the City Manager will consider as he builds his budget and the CIP.”

The Planning Commission’s Wednesday meeting kicked off a period of public review and feedback on the study, which, according to its introduction, was conducted “at the request of the City of Fredericksburg” to “evaluate the feasibility and potential impacts of converting select one-way streets to two-way streets in a downtown area.”

City staff transmitted the final study and its recommendations to the Planning Commission last month, noting that the current one-way downtown traffic configuration serves a need that doesn’t exist anymore—the need to move a high volume of traffic through the city quickly.

The study recommends that Princess Anne, Caroline, William, and Amelia streets all be converted from one-way to two-way travel.

It also recommends the addition of bicycle lanes along Princess Anne, Sophia, and Caroline streets, and that Prince Edward Street become a “Bicycle Boulevard,” defined by the Federal Highway Administration as “a low-stress shared roadway bicycle facility, designed to offer priority for bicyclists operating within a roadway shared with motor vehicle traffic.”

The safety of motorists, bike-riders, and pedestrians navigating downtown traffic is everyone’s priority, as reflected in public comments made at Wednesday’s meeting and submitted in letters, and in comments from City Council and Planning Commission members over the past month.

Research over the past several years has shown that converting one-way streets to two-way streets is one way to improve safety—traffic accidents decrease because vehicle speed is reduced.

But in downtown Fredericksburg, there is concern over how trucks making deliveries to downtown stores and restaurants, as well as emergency vehicles, will be able to navigate two-way traffic with parked cars along the roadway, and over how residents will be affected by the change.

Durham pointed out that the study is “a little weak in its contemplation of additional safety measures, like raised crosswalks.”

“I suggest staff look at ways to enhance [safety],” beyond the proposed one-way to two-way conversion, Durham said.

Commissioner Mary-Margaret Marshall agreed that the discussion going forward should include other potential safety improvements and bring in more stakeholders, including the police department.

“I’ve said that I think this traffic study could have been done better,” she said. “Every single person has said safety is a concern. There’s something missing in this study. We have an ethical responsibility as Commissioners to figure out how we can make this city safer.”

She continued, “I would say to everybody who doesn’t want this, ‘Let’s figure something out.’ Speeding is an issue. Enforcement [of delivery trucks parallel-parked illegally] is something that comes up. These are issues that need to be broached with the police department.”

Durham said the city should also be looking at ways to better control key downtown intersections.

There will be a chance for more dialogue about the study at a community meeting this evening, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 601 Caroline Street.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”