Just after Christmas in 2024, the Department of Housing and Urban Development issued its annual report on homelessness. As the Advance reported, the numbers of those experiencing homelessness nationally are soaring. Locally, however, the number of homeless has remained fairly constant in our area.

The path to knowing whether that population in Planning District 16 continues to be relatively stable, increases as it has elsewhere in the country, or begins to decline, starts on Thursday, January 23.

That day, the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care (CoC) — the federally mandated local planning body that coordinates housing and services for homeless families and individuals in Planning District 16 — will conduct its annual count, known as the Point in Time count, of those experiencing homelessness.

“Everyone can get involved in this,” Megan Samples told the Advance on Monday. “It’s a way for everyday people and public officials to get involved and see the work being done” in our community around this issue. Samples is the program coordinator for housing and community health with the George Washington Regional Commission. She also sits on the board of the Fredericksburg Advance.

Samples says that the CoC provides training for those who want to volunteer, and places them in teams of at least two or three people. Each team has a lead who has previously done the Point in Time count.

“The information gathered during the Point in Time Count,” said the press release issued by the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care (See the full press release below), “is used by the community to better allocate housing resources and services in order to prevent and end homelessness. The PIT Count is the only opportunity throughout the year for most communities to take a comprehensive look at the total homeless population and is especially crucial in assessing the needs of the unsheltered homeless.”

“Volunteering like this,” Samples said, “you see who is really in need of services. It can bridge the divide between data about homelessness, and those who are experiencing homelessness in our region.”

While actually going out on the count requires walking, and some of the locations are “off the beaten path,” Samples said, everyone can get involved. “If mobility is an issue and people want to get involved,” Samples continued, “please reach out to me and we’ll find a way to get you plugged in.”

More Than Numbers

For Meghann Cotter, the executive servant-leader of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, the interesting information that comes out of this count “is not how many, but what the needs are,” she tells the Advance.

The PIT is a survey, so data is the major take-away. However, other information is collected. “They collect information on how many times people have been to the hospital,” said Cotter, and “how long they’ve been in.” It’s this kind of “anecdotal information” that helps local leaders better understand the complexity of needs that some who are experiencing homelessness contend with.

As she notes, working with a population that can problem-solve is quite different from a population that struggles with this skill, or suffers from physical and mental issues that complicate their lives.

For More Information

Visit the CoC website. The PIT press release can be downloaded below.

2025 Coc Winter Point In Time Count Press Release 207KB ∙ PDF file Download For more information about CoC, PIT, and how to volunteer, see the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care press release.

