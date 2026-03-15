POLITICAL CARTOON - Drug Tests for Everyone!
In Spotsylvania, two school board members have the perfect cure-all -- Drug test everybody!!!! What could go wrong?
By Clay Jones
POLITICAL CARTOONIST
Just when the storm clouds settle down around the Spotsylvania County School Board, another election and, well, you know. The theatrics are gone — no megaphones, talking over one another, walking out, yelling, or any of the other childish temper tantrums — but disruption remains the name of the game. Late last week the Advance reported on two board members’ push for drug-testing teachers — yeah, that’ll encourage people to come and work — based on little more than their own anecdotal evidence. Clay has a few thoughts on how to deal with that.
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