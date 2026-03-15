By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

Just when the storm clouds settle down around the Spotsylvania County School Board, another election and, well, you know. The theatrics are gone — no megaphones, talking over one another, walking out, yelling, or any of the other childish temper tantrums — but disruption remains the name of the game. Late last week the Advance reported on two board members’ push for drug-testing teachers — yeah, that’ll encourage people to come and work — based on little more than their own anecdotal evidence. Clay has a few thoughts on how to deal with that.

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