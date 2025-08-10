By Clay Jones

Just when you think things can’t get any weirder, Texas decides that it needs to gerrymander its congressional districts (five years before they’re supposed to) even more than they already are to give Trump five more members of the House. It’s a blatant move to ensure Republicans hold the House in 2026, even as Trump’s approval ratings are tanking among the independents who put him into office just a few short months ago. To put the brakes on this blatant injustice, Texas Dems decided to skedaddle to Illinois so the Texas legislature couldn’t establish a quorum and act. Karl Rove argued in the Wall Street Journal this week that Democrats are hypocrites because Illinois is among the most gerrymandered states in the nation (It is). But of the 15 states that the Princeton Gerrymandering Project awards Fs to, just four favor Dems. Nine favor Republicans. Two favor neither party. Now, Democratic states are threatening to retaliate and gerrymander their states to punish Republicans. In short, we’re in a race to the bottom.

But, if that’s where we are, might as well poke some fun at it. And that’s what Clay Jones is doing today. If we’re in a race to the bottom, let’s go all the way!

To see more of Clay’s work, visit his website.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”