By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

This past week, Adele Uphaus revealed that improper persons got a free ride to James Monroe High School not once, but twice in the past year. Hard to believe? Yeah. But never fear, Clay Jones is here to explain it all.

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