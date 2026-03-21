POLITICAL CARTOON: Jump on the Bus!
A 32-year-old masked man gets on a school bus and gets a free ride to school. The SECOND such incident in a year. How does that happen? Clay has an idea.
By Clay Jones
POLITICAL CARTOONIST
This past week, Adele Uphaus revealed that improper persons got a free ride to James Monroe High School not once, but twice in the past year. Hard to believe? Yeah. But never fear, Clay Jones is here to explain it all.
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