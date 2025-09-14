By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

Editor’s Note: Before we get on with this morning’s political cartoon, a bit of good news for Clay Jones. We always knew he was talented — he’s won several national awards — but this weekend he added some more hardware to his collection. The Association of American Editorial Cartoonists awarded Clay the Rex Babin Award for Excellence in Local Cartooning. Well done, Clay! (Learn more about Rex Babin — and his passion for surfing — by reading this tribute following his too early death.) Congratulations, Clay!

And now, back to this week’s regularly scheduled cartoon.

Ah — the “specialty grocer” that “punches above its weight” certainly has the attention of the area if our readership numbers are any indication. Every week, we do our Best of the Week, and selecting the Best Read usually comes down to two articles separated by a few hundred page views. Not this week. “Mixed-Use Development with "Specialty Grocer" One Step Closer to Approval by Fredericksburg City Council” has the hamster powering our analytics data working overtime. Clay Jones apparently heard it wheezing all the way from his house and asked what has the little furry bugger working overtime. Is it any surprise, then, that that’s today’s cartoon?

Find more Clay at his website — www.claytoonz.com.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”