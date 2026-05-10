By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

There’s been a lot of ink spilt over the last three days about the Virginia Supreme Court striking down the referendum to redistrict the commonwealth’s Congressional Districts. Clay Jones adds color to all the words in this morning’s political cartoon.

Find more of Clay’s work at his website.

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