By Clay Jones

POLITICAL CARTOONIST

The Fredericksburg City Public School Board has gotten a fair bit of attention the past couple of weeks. First, because only one of four seats up for election this November is being contested (for the uninitiated — uncontested elections in democracies are generally not deemed a good thing), and second because one Board member drew scrutiny for time spent in Hawaii on the district’s dime. Poor Clay. The smash-up of reporting was just too good to pass up.

To see more of Clay’s work, visit him at Claytoonz.com.

