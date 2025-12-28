Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

The Democratic Committees of Spotsylvania County, Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg will be holding their biannual reorganization caucuses and Election of Officer meetings this January. These reorganizations are meant to reconnect the Democratic committee to Democrats broadly within the locality, giving a chance to affirm or change leadership, and renew and grow membership.

If the recent election has inspired you to become more involved with your local political process and you are aligned with the ideals of the Democratic Party, these reorganization events are the perfect jumping off point to become a member of the committee and get involved with the many opportunities to support the community, support Democratic candidates in their campaigns and meet like-minded, engaged Democrats in your community. Members may join anytime, but starting the year off with joining will encourage continued action throughout the year.

Spotsylvania County Democratic Committee will host their reorganization caucus and Election of Officers on Saturday, January 10, doors open at 9 AM, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6030 Harrison Rd, Fredericksburg. For more information about how to participate, visit this site.

Fredericksburg Democratic Committee will host their reorganization caucus and Election of Officers on Wednesday, January 14, beginning at 6:30 PM, at 718 Venue at 718 Caroline St, in Downtown Fredericksburg. For more information about FDC, visit this site.

Stafford County Democratic Committee will host their reorganization caucus and Election of Officers on Saturday, January 10, beginning at Board of Supervisors Chambers of the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, doors open at 8:15 AM. For more information about SDC, visit this site.

