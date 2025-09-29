Questions

FXBG Advance: Have you previously run for office?

Jones: No.

FXBG Advance: Have you previously held office?

Jones: No.

FXBG Advance: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

Jones: No

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain what experiences you would bring to this office should you be elected.

Jones: I’ve worked at every level of public education from higher education to K-12. As a superintendent, I built salary scales, managed very large budgets, opened new buildings, planned for new construction, and of course, most importantly focused on student learning. My greatest concern for Fredericksburg City Schools is the performance of our students and the support that we put in place to ensure that they can be successful. While my experience does not make me an expert, it does give me very credible skills in terms of understanding what’s happening instructionally, what’s happening fiscally and identifying and supporting the needs of our school community.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain two issues that are most important to you as a candidate.

Jones: The two issues most important to me include ensuring that we are providing the necessary and appropriate support that teachers and students need for optimal success in the classroom. This support must include how we allocate, spend and leverage resources. Our school board must ensure that the funds are used efficiently, effectively, and transparently. Every single parent and every single student should have clear knowledge about performance expectations and goals. All community members and students must also understand what supports are in place to enhance their academic success in the classroom. These supports include teachers, instructional assistants, technology, instructional materials, and professional development.

FXBG Advance: Briefly explain why you would be a good fit for the office you are pursuing.

Jones: My broad and in-depth experience working in public schools for the last 30+ years has prepared me for this role. Throughout my entire adult life, I’ve made sure to be very engaged with my community. I’ve been a member of boards, community organizations and groups that are service focused. I believe I have the knowledge, the skills, and the insight to be an effective School Board Member for Ward 4.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”