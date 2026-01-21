Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Rabies Virus Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Rabies virus (red), which has heavily infected hamster kidney cells (green) cultured in the lab. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash

A raccoon that was captured last week in the vicinity of the 900 block of Sylvania Avenue in Fredericksburg City has tested positive for rabies, the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) announced.

A dog in the area was exposed to the racoon, but there are no known human exposures, the health district said.

“Rabies is a significant public health concern,” says David Rose, interim health director for the RAHD. “This exposure to a known positive animal serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping your pets vaccinated against rabies and avoiding contact with wild and stray animals, particularly those sick and injured.”

Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. The virus is found in the saliva and brain of infected animals and is often transmitted via bite. It can be deadly if not properly treated, so the health district advises that if you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, you should wash the wound(s) with warm, soapy water and contact your health provider and animal control.

Following are more rabies control tips from the health department:

Do not feed stray animals.

Avoid wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, and skunks.

Feed your pets indoors and do not let them wander.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies and their shots are up to date. By law, dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies.

Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and pets they are not familiar with.

Do not handle sick, injured, or dead animals. If you see a wild animal that appears to be ill, injured or orphaned, contact your local animal control office for guidance.

Keep wild animals out of homes by capping chimneys with screens and blocking openings in attics, cellars and porches.

Ensure trash cans have tight fitting lids.

