Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-7th District, speaks at the podium during a May 9, 2025, news conference hosted by the Virginia League of Conservation Voters at Prince William Forest Park. Sébastien Kraft | InsideNova

Congress has approved $2.7 million in federal funding for Fredericksburg-area public safety projects, Rep. Eugene Vindman’s (D-VA-07) office announced this week. The funding is part of the House- and Senate-approved appropriations package for fiscal year 2026, which now awaits a signature from President Donald Trump.

It includes $1 million to modernize the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol radios and $967,000 to upgrade rural communications abilities for the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’m proud of my small freshman office” for getting this funding for Virginia’s Seventh District, Vindman said in a phone interview with the Advance on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process allows members to request federal investment for local projects. Vindman said he worked with leaders across the district to identify 15 projects, 14 of which received funding. Five of these projects support local law enforcement, which Vindman said is “a top priority right now.”

“As a former prosecutor, I recognize that every community is entitled to safety and security and I’m glad to be able to play a role in that by supporting [these projects],” he said.

The funding will allow the Stafford Sheriff’s Office to replace 345 mobile radios installed in patrol vehicles. The new radios will come with updated features such as “a third radio frequency band, Long-Term Evolution (LTE) connection, and playback in the field,” according to a press release from Vindman’s office.

For Caroline, the funding will “modernize the department’s radio communication” so that it can provide “reliable coverage in and around Caroline County school buildings and over school Wi-Fi.” The radios currently in use don’t have this capacity.

Vindman also secured $245,000 to install solar-powered emergency call boxes along the Town of Culpeper’s trail network.

“There are a few really basic functions that government is supposed to provide and one of them is safety and security,” Vindman said. “Every resident of the Seventh Congressional District should be confident that if they ever face an emergency or need help from law enforcement, they can contact them and they can function together.”

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”