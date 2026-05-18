RESEND - Advance Monday Morning News
It's May 18, 2026. Today, the coming battle over data center tax exemptions in Richmond, and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance's board chair on the organization's new brand.
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FROM THE EDITOR: How Will a Shaken Democratic Majority Deal with Data Centers?
By Martin Davis
Senate Democrats are reeling from the redistricting debacle, the governor is moving back to center, trade unions are behind data centers, popular opinion isn’t. It will all affect the debate.
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OPINION: Virginia’s Innovation Crossroads - Built for What’s Next
By Charlie Payne
Fredericksburg Regional Alliance launches a new brand that represents the intersection of innovation, collaboration, and regional pride.
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