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By Martin Davis

Senate Democrats are reeling from the redistricting debacle, the governor is moving back to center, trade unions are behind data centers, popular opinion isn’t. It will all affect the debate.

By Charlie Payne

Fredericksburg Regional Alliance launches a new brand that represents the intersection of innovation, collaboration, and regional pride.

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