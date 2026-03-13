By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The link this morning to our interview with Coach Kahn was broken. You can watch the interview above, or at our YouTube page. We apologize for the error.

This weekend, the Eagles take the court at the Anderson Center in the Sweet 16 against the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with tip-off at 6 p.m. Stay with the Advance for all the action.

