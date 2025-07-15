By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg is hosting Summer Restaurant Week starting next Friday, and the Washington Heritage Museums offers area parents the opportunity to enjoy it kid-free by enrolling their children in Twilight History.

As the name suggests, the program takes place in the evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 28, through Thursday, July 31, and rotates among the four WHM properties—the Mary Washington House, the Rising Sun Tavern, the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, and the Mary Washington Monument.

Kids aged 8 to 12 will participate in hands-on history activities, games, and crafts at each location.

Meanwhile, parents can enjoy a meal at any or all of the downtown restaurants participating in Restaurant Week.

There are six more spots available for Twilight History—register here.

