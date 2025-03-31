By Dan Maher

President/CEO, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Going to any local retail food store, it’s clear that grocery prices continue to stay out of reach for many people in our region. Food insecurity remains on the rise across the country even though employment data would suggest a reasonably strong economy. In the territory of Planning District 16, this means 1 in 11 people, including 1 in 9 children, may lack adequate daily nutrition.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank has been able to consistently grow its response to community food insecurity since the pandemic, but after years of heightened response, we are stretched thin trying to keep up with the growing demand for food assistance. At a time when families are already under strain due to rising costs, proposed federal budget reductions could make matters worse.

Congress is considering a budget resolution that proposes shifting more of the costs of food assistance programs to states. This could lead to drastic reductions to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides grocery purchasing assistance.

Any reductions to food assistance programs will have far-reaching consequences, disproportionately harming rural communities, seniors, veterans and working families. Funding cuts could also weaken the Farm Bill – critical legislation to help farmers and the agricultural economy.

SNAP is the nation’s most impactful anti-hunger program, helping to ensure families can afford food to stay healthy and productive while retaining the dignity of having a choice in their food selection. Drastic reductions to this program will not only increase hunger but also place greater strain on charitable food assistance operations charged with being a community safety net.

Food insecurity is not a partisan issue. Legislators in Washington, D.C. must work together to reject reduced investments in SNAP and the crushing burden of food insecurity those cuts could generate.

Editor’s Note: For additional information of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, visit www.fredfood.org. Readers may also wish to read recent articles about the food bank, its work, and Dan Maher.

