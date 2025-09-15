By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Early voting in the November election begins on Friday, and to help voters prepare, localities in the Fredericksburg area have prepared sample ballots for all precincts:

These sample ballots have been authorized by the Electoral Boards of each jurisdiction. Any candidate, committee, or group using the ballots “for their own purposes” must remove the Electoral Board’s authority statement before reproducing them, and may not print them on white paper, per Virginia Code.

Such unofficial sample ballots must also include the words "sample ballot" in a font size no smaller than 24 point, according to Virginia Code.

All Virginia voters will cast ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, as well as for House of Delegates member depending on where they live.

All voters in Fredericksburg will also elect their ward representatives to the School Board and City Council.

Stafford and Spotsylvania voters in certain election districts will elect School Board and Board of Supervisors representatives.

Early in-person voting begins on September 19 and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as on Saturday, October 25, and Saturday, November 1. The last day of early voting is November 1.

In Stafford, early in-person voting takes place at the registrar’s office at 124 Old Potomac Church Road, 22554.

In Spotsylvania, the early voting location is at the Lee Hill One Building, 10300 Spotsylvania Avenue, 22408.

In Fredericksburg, early voting takes place at the registrar’s office in the FXBG City Center, 601 Caroline Street, Suite 500.

On Election Day—Tuesday, November 4—voting takes place at precincts, not the early voting locations.

Registered voters can find out where to vote on Election Day, as well as what Congressional, State Senate, or House of Delegates district they live in, at the Virginia Department of Elections’ Voter Portal.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Friday, October 24, at 5 p.m., if registering in-person, or 11:59 p.m. if registering online.

See questionnaires submitted to the FXBG Advance by all local candidates here.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”