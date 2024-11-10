FXBG Advance

Sara Toye's avatar
Sara Toye
Nov 11

My husband and I have 2 grandchildren, ages 13 and 11. My husband served in the US Navy in WWII. Tomorrow he is being honored at Freedom M.S. for his service. Pretty good for someone who is 98 years old and is truly one of he greatest generation.

