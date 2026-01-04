Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

In a roughly 30-minute Zoom call with reporters Saturday afternoon, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va) called the military attack on Venezuela “one of the most significant negative events that has occurred during my 13 years in the Senate.”

“This is an illegal war,” he said. “There is no legal justification in the Constitution, in the history of the Constitution, or in American law that would authorize the president to wage war to depose President Maduro and seize its oil and run the country of Venezuela without coming to Congress.”

Kaine, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2013, spoke of his long-held conviction that going to war is the “most consequential decision we ever engage in,” and that Congresses led by both Democrats and Republicans have turned over this responsibility “in a completely unlawful and even immoral way to presidents and allowed them to initiate unilateral war without notice to consultation with … or even voting in Congress.”

While he argued that this slide toward unilateral action by presidents has been many years in the making, he said that “the actions of the second Trump Administration have gone far beyond those that I’ve experienced in other administrations.”

Kaine was unequivocable in his call to return the decision to make war where it belongs — in Congress.

“It’s time for Congress to get its ass off the couch and do what the Constitution mandates that we do …. We have to put this before the American people … in public hearings by the key oversight committees — Intelligence, Armed Services, Foreign Relations … and explore whether the US should enter yet another war with unforeseen consequences both for the US, our troops and our region.”

It’s not just the actions against Venezuela that has Kaine’s attention, noting that Trump has acted unilaterally now against Iran, against terrorist groups within Nigeria, and against boats in international waters.

“It’s no surprise this president wants to end-run Congress on war,” he said. “He wants to end-run Congress on the imposition of tariffs; he wants to end-run Congress by not spending Congressionally appropriate dollars. He wants to end-run Congress in every way possible because he believes Congress is irrelevant.”

Next Steps

Kaine outlined two steps that Congress can take to check Trump’s actions.

The first is his own Venezuela War Power Resolution that is “currently pending and ripe for consideration in the US Senate.” That resolution simply states the the country shouldn’t be a war with Venezuela without Congressional approval.

The second would be for Congress to place within the Defense Appropriation Bill a prohibition of use of funds in Venezuela.

When Kaine first brought the resolution before the Senate earlier this year, Kaine got two Republicans to sign on, but that wasn’t enough to carry it.

Kaine noted during the meeting that some of his Republican colleagues felt that Trump’s threats against Venezuela were bluffs that were part of a larger strategy to deal with President Maduro.

“Now my colleagues see this is not a bluff,” Kaine said. “Now my colleagues see President Trump unable to give a clear explanation about what this is for. Narcotrafficking, regime change, seizure of oil. They’ve watched the president unable to give a clear description” for how the United States will run Venezuela.

And, he continued, “They’ve watched the president and the Secretary of State suggest that Cuba should be next.”

Monroe Doctrine

Kaine spent two years as a missionary in Honduras in 1980 and 1981. He is a fluent Spanish speaker and remains engaged with the region.

Through his time living in Honduras, and in the years since, Kaine told reporters that “There is a painful history of U.S. attempts to dominate countries in the Americas. The Monroe Doctrine was something that we cast off during the FDR presidency because it was disrespectful.”

That doctrine saw countries in the Americas as subservient to the United States. “We need to treat nations as partners,” the Senator said.

“Returning to a Monroe Doctrine where the US asserts that it has the ability to dominate nations and invade their internal politics for any reason we so choose,” he said, “has been disastrous in the past and will be disastrous in the future.”

He pointed out that in just the past couple of weeks, the Chinese “released a strategic document about Latin America … trying to take advantage of the Trump Administration’s decisions to not treat America nations as equals but as dependents we can push around.”

In concluding his remarks, Kaine said that he will push repeatedly this year to reassert Congress’ role.

“The institutions that were put in place at the foundation of this nation still have vitality, and we’re not a nation that wants to devolve back to tyrannical decisionmaking by an executive prone to erratic, chaotic” actions.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”