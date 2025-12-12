Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Brandon Jarvis

FOUNDER OF VIRGINIA SCOPE

Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger has selected Del. Candi Mundon King, D-Prince William, to serve as the next secretary of the commonwealth.

“The Secretary of the Commonwealth plays a vital role in ensuring that the Office of the Governor is responsive to the needs of Virginians, and I’m proud to announce the appointment of Delegate Candi Mundon King to serve in this role,” said Spanberger.

Mundon King was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2021 to represent parts of Prince William and Stafford Counties.

She currently serves as Chair of the House Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns, Vice Chair of Public Safety, and as a member of the Labor and Commerce Committee.

“Throughout her career, Delegate Mundon King has worked to bring people together to get results for the people of Virginia, and she has demonstrated dedication, courage, and a commitment to delivering on the promise of our commonwealth,” Spanberger continued. “I look forward to the work she will continue to do on behalf of my administration.”

Mundon King was key in passing the Virginia MOMnibus, which transformed maternal healthcare across the commonwealth. She also founded the Sickle Cell Caucus and the Black Maternal Health Caucus.

“I am deeply honored by Governor-elect Spanberger’s nomination to serve as secretary of the commonwealth,” Mundon King said. “Throughout my career, I have been committed to improving government accessibility and ensuring our institutions work effectively for every community. I will bring that same dedication to managing the critical functions of this office while enhancing the delivery of constituent services.”

Mundon King worked in philanthropy, advocacy, and public policy at global organizations before being elected to the House. As deputy director of CARE, she advanced its advocacy agenda and implemented a strategy that culminated in the passage of the Global Food Security Act.

While at the Gates Foundation, Mundon King worked across senior leadership to grow relationships with elected, appointed and grantee decision-makers. She also led the foundation’s community relations in Washington, D.C.

“I am grateful for the governor-elect’s confidence in my ability to lead with integrity and innovation,” Mundon King continued. “I look forward to working with the team as we deliver for Virginians.”

Mundon King will have to step down from the House to serve in Spanberger’s administration — setting up a special election to replace her.

Mundon King was reelected last month by a margin of more than 50 points.

