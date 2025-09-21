Editor’s Note: Three local organizations put questions to the Fredericksburg candidates for City Council. As a public service, the Advance is publishing the candidates’ responses over the next three days. Today, the questions put forward by the Neighborhoods Coalition. Tuesday will feature the questions by the Sierra Club. And Wednesday will be the questions by the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.

Ward 1 Candidates

Question: What is your position on increasing housing density in established neighborhoods?

David Cropper—As a lifelong resident, Realtor, and community advocate, I recognize the need to address Fredericksburg’s housing shortage responsibly and equitably. Increasing housing density can be part of the solution—but it must be done thoughtfully. I support innovative, community-backed development that also includes ADUs that maintain the character of our historic neighborhoods while expanding affordable housing options. We need clear design standards, planning, and meaningful public input to ensure growth benefits all of Fredericksburg. Using funds from the incoming Data centers could help achieve this mission while also providing better pay for our first responders and teachers.

Ken Gantt—I do not support increasing density in a way that overburdens existing neighborhoods. Any changes must respect the fabric and character of our communities. Growth should be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan’s emphasis on maintaining neighborhood form while ensuring infrastructure, services, and quality of life are not compromised.

Matt Rowe—I am not seeking to increase housing density in established neighborhoods, and I would not support sweeping changes that disrupt the character of those areas. However, I also do not believe in making blanket promises. Each proposal should be considered case by case, with close attention to community input, infrastructure needs, and long-term impacts. Fortunately, Fredericksburg has several areas identified in the small area plans that offer more appropriate opportunities for redevelopment and new housing. I believe we should focus on those areas rather than pursuing major changes in existing residential neighborhoods.

Question: Sixty-three percent of housing in Fredericksburg is rental. What can the city do to ensure safe and healthy living conditions for renters?

David Cropper—Renters deserve the same quality of life and safety as homeowners. We must balance that without overburdening landlords who are providing a product and service, in order not to have investors go elsewhere, which would cause an even greater housing shortage. We should provide incentives for landlords to maintain properties and offer energy-efficient, safe, and affordable homes. Partnerships with nonprofits and community organizations can help renters know their rights and access legal or housing support.

Ken Gantt—The city must strengthen inspections and accountability. This includes ensuring landlords comply with existing codes and that renters meet their obligations as well. A more proactive city inspection process will prevent overcrowding, improve property upkeep, and ensure safe and healthy living conditions for all residents.

Matt Rowe—The city should ensure that rental housing meets basic health and safety standards. That includes strengthening code enforcement, making it easier for tenants to report violations, and supporting efforts to hold landlords accountable when serious issues are ignored. At the same time, we should provide clear guidance and support to property owners so they understand and can meet expectations. Safe and well-maintained housing benefits everyone. The city has an important role to play in making sure that renters are not living in unsafe or deteriorating conditions.

Ward 2 Candidates

Question: What is your position on increasing housing density in established neighborhoods?

Joy Crump—There are several ways to tackle housing density in Fredericksburg, and I think we begin with the acknowledgement that un- and underdeveloped neighborhoods in 22401 are in short supply. Therefore, it makes sense to look closely at the viability of redevelopment as much as, if not more than, it makes sense to explore new development within established neighborhoods. The type of density we’re aiming to develop is extremely important. Our Comprehensive plan points us toward developing a variety of housing options with an emphasis on increased opportunities for lower and lower-middle income households to access housing. That means, for example, developing smaller homes, townhomes, duplexes and smaller apartment units. At the same time, as we consider income as a key factor for these developments, we should be looking at walkability and mixed use neighborhoods that have useful amenities so that what’s needed by these residents is easily accessible. I also put an incredibly strong emphasis on the impact that these developments have on the preservation of our open spaces. I stand by the belief that development and redevelopment in Fredericksburg must follow a specific, short and long-term plan for environmental health and sustainability.

Anne Little—Aggressive growth is having a negative impact on our historic downtown and neighborhoods. For me, this is the defining issue of this election. Many residents want Conservation Districts, and City Council needs to pass an ordinance to allow them. Tearing down small, affordable bungalows to build four-story townhouses that aren’t affordable only gentrifies the city, drives out retirees, raises rents, and makes housing unattainable for first responders, teachers, and nurses. True affordability isn’t achieved through density alone. Protecting the character of our city while ensuring housing options for all requires careful planning, smart growth, and strong protections for existing neighborhoods.

Question: Sixty-three percent of housing in Fredericksburg is rental. What can the city do to ensure safe and healthy living conditions for renters?

Joy Crump—The VA Guide to Landlord-Tenant Law contains vital information to protect both property owners and landlords throughout the rental process–and those laws apply to Fredericksburg renters as well. In many cases, however, there’s a disconnect between the resources available and the folks who need them the most. One way the City could reduce that gap would be, for example, to use a much-used utility like water/ sewage or trash collection to help link the user to other helpful information. So, when a new resident signs up for water/sewer service with the City, they are generally required to provide an email address. The new account could also trigger a email sent to the new resident that provides information and links to resources like the VA Guide to Landlord-Tenant Law, VA Fair Housing Office and other helpful programs and services.

Anne Little—Many renters have shared that their landlord fails to address critical issues like lack of hot water, pests, and inadequate heating or cooling. UMW students are afraid to complain because they could be evicted. The solution is a properly funded rental inspection program. While the city established such a program in 2006, it was never fully staffed or resourced. Making rental inspections a top priority would protect tenants, and it could be funded through fees on landlords, many of whom live out of town or out of state. Every resident deserves safe, habitable housing.

Ward 3 Candidates

Question: What is your position on increasing housing density in established neighborhoods?

Susanna Finn—It is my top priority to keep Fredericksburg a wonderful place to live for all. I value our established neighborhoods for their unique character and diverse housing. As more families live intergenerationally, I support thoughtful efforts, like allowing accessory units where aligned with the existing neighborhood. Strong neighborhoods welcome residents at every stage of life. I’m committed to working with residents to ensure we honor our community’s history and future needs.

Matt Kelly—Council believes that increased density means affordability. In a city staff report it was acknowledged that recent infill development was both out of scale and more expensive than homes around them. Fredericksburg Area Realtors also acknowledged density does not mean affordability. Maintaining neighborhood character also protects the city’s diverse housing stock which provides affordable housing options. With density also comes congestion and strained city infrastructure, police, fire, schools. We should be promoting neighborhood character through Neighborhood Conservation Districts established by neighborhoods residents. We also need to provide incentives, reduced development fees, and tax abatement, to encourage property owners maintain existing smaller more affordable homes.

Question: Sixty-three percent of housing in Fredericksburg is rental. What can the city do to ensure safe and healthy living conditions for renters?

Susanna Finn—I am committed to ensuring that renters have safe, healthy, and well-maintained places to live. That means supporting strong rental property inspections, enforcing housing and health codes, and protecting tenants’ rights. We also need to provide resources and education so landlords can maintain quality housing, and renters know where to turn if conditions aren’t met.

Matt Kelly—Homeowners have some latitude in how they choose to live. When providing housing for others there should be a higher standard applied to ensure health and safety of tenants. In 2006 the city adopted a Rental Inspection Housing Program (RIHP). As with preservation, just having a plan or ordinance does not guarantee results and the RIHP is no different. Insufficient time and resources have not been made available for the program to be effective. Public Health and safety should be a priority of local government. It is time for a review to determine whether that priority is being met here and in other areas.

Ward 4 Candidates

Question: What is your position on increasing housing density in established neighborhoods?

Jesse Dominguez—I believe decisions about housing density should be led by the residents who actually live in those neighborhoods. While mixed housing types—like apartments and townhomes—can work well in some areas, they aren’t the right fit for every community. Council members must prioritize the voices of current residents over external pressures or personal opinion. It’s about respecting the people who have built their lives in these neighborhoods. Over time, as homeowners change, community needs may shift. But we must listen to the people who are here now and let them guide the direction of their neighborhood’s growth.

Charlie Frye—Increasing housing density can be done in the right areas of the City where it enhances the particular area. But some options are not for every area.

The main question is what is considered a neighborhood? Some areas of the City are established neighborhoods & others have been designated neighborhoods made of a few streets.

For example: in Ward 4 historically (Charles street) has been the dividing street of some neighborhoods. While at the same time excluding selective portions of Charles street out of some neighborhoods.

I have experience representing for everyone even areas that are not part of a “neighborhood”.

Question: Sixty-three percent of housing in Fredericksburg is rental. What can the city do to ensure safe and healthy living conditions for renters?

Jesse Dominguez—Fredericksburg has many beautiful but aging properties, especially in the rental market. The city should form a housing standards committee to inspect rentals and hold landlords accountable for safe, modern living conditions. Historic charm should remain on the outside, but inside, residents deserve updated plumbing, electrical systems, insulation, and layout improvements. Renters—especially those in lower-income brackets—shouldn’t be trapped in unsafe or outdated housing simply because oversight is lacking. A balance between preservation and progress is necessary. The city must take a proactive role in ensuring that all rental units meet today’s standards for health, safety, and livability.

Charlie Frye—I have experience as the Ward 4 Councilman with a proven track record of fighting for our citizens that rent in the City whom often feel that they don’t have a voice.

For example: When Hazel Hill apartments didn’t have hot water and heat due to maintenance negligence. I effectively brought everyone together to achieve positive results. This is the perfect example of ensuring that ALL residents are represented. (Please check City Council meeting minutes for proof)

Code enforcement is how great living conditions are ensured for the citizens of FXBG & City staff does a great job making sure codes are enforced.

Where do you vote?

Ward 1: Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Boulevard

Ward 2: Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street

Ward 3: Gladys West Elementary School (same place, new name), 1 Learning Lane

Ward 4: Walker-Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand Street

VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne Street

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”