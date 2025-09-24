Editor’s Note: Three local organizations put questions to the Fredericksburg candidates for City Council. As a public service, the Advance is publishing the candidates’ responses this week. Today, the questions put forward by Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. Monday were the questions by the Neighborhoods Coalition. And Tuesday were the questions by the Sierra Club.

Ward 1 Candidates

Question: How would you describe the city’s current commitment to historic preservation and community character?

David Cropper—As a past volunteer at HFFI and lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, I have had the privilege of living and working in Fredericksburg’s rich history. The city has made strides with its Architectural Review Board and preservation ordinances, while working with HFFI, yet with increasing development pressure due to a housing shortage, we must remain vigilant. We need better integration of preservation goals into all planning decisions and ensure that our historic districts and culturally significant sites are not sidelined for short-term gain.

Ken Gantt—The city has made good progress in preservation, but more can be done. Preservation requires resources, and we must balance priorities such as schools, public safety, infrastructure, and preservation. It is a matter of setting shared community priorities and aligning funding accordingly.

Matt Rowe—Fredericksburg has a strong commitment to historic preservation and our history is an integral part of the city’s character. Preserving our history adds to our sense of place and supports tourism, education, and community pride. While every community faces pressure to grow and change, Fredericksburg has consistently worked to ensure that its history remains a visible and valued part of daily life. I believe that preserving what makes us unique strengthens our connection to each other and to future generations.

Question: How important is historic preservation and community character to the future viability of the city?

David Cropper—Historic preservation isn’t just about old buildings—it’s about identity, culture, and a sense of place. Our unique charm draws visitors, supports small businesses, and fosters civic pride. At the same time, we must be forward-looking—finding creative ways to blend preservation with sustainable development. Maintaining our community character ensures Fredericksburg stays not only viable but vibrant for generations to come.

Ken Gantt—Historic preservation and community character are central to Fredericksburg’s future. Our history and small-town feel make us unique, nestled between Washington, D.C., and Richmond. Preserving this character ensures we remain a vibrant, attractive place to live, work, and visit—an economic and cultural advantage that strengthens our city for generations to come.

Matt Rowe—Historic preservation and community character are vital to Fredericksburg’s future. They shape our identity and make the city a place people want to live and visit. At the same time, the city breathes, grows, and changes with each generation. Preservation should be meaningful and not automatic. It should reflect public input and long-term community value. We owe it to future residents to make thoughtful choices that honor our past while also keeping the city vibrant, livable, and responsive to the needs of today.

Ward 2 Candidates

Question: How would you describe the city’s current commitment to historic preservation and community character?

Joy Crump—I consider Fredericksburg’s commitment to historic preservation by way of HFFI to be top notch. Like most Historic Preservation organizations, HFFI is a non-profit, run primarily by an army of volunteers. This keeps the mission community-based and focused on serving the public, rather than profit-driven. I am particularly supportive of the more recent light being cast on the African-American history in our City. Things like Fredericksburg’s place on the Civil Rights trail, the Living Legacy Exhibit and the Auction Block Memorial project all serve to openly state Fredericksburg’s commitment to diversity and honest representation. The act of preservation is, and should remain, both the protection of the structures in our city as well as the stories of the lives that shaped who we are today.

Anne Little—Too often, the city pays lip service to historic preservation while pushing for aggressive growth. Some City Council members have even said they want Fredericksburg to reach 100,000 residents in 30 years — like Alexandria. But that kind of growth would overwhelm our historic neighborhoods and downtown, turning us into just another suburb of Washington, DC. We cannot preserve our historic character and pursue unchecked growth at the same time. As a community, we must decide what kind of city we want to be. HFFI and organizations like Washington Heritage Museums are working diligently to stem this tide.

Question: How important is historic preservation and community character to the future viability of the city?

Joy Crump—I’m certainly not the first to say it but I’m a profound believer in the notion that beautiful buildings cannot exist in a vacuum. All the time, money and effort in the world spent on saving a structure, or a city full of structures, means very little without a vibrant community surrounding it. The character of our citizens today will become tomorrow’s history. And where we choose to live today, how we express our homes and our businesses and our community touchpoints–these will become the stories of tomorrow. Fredericksburg is alive and vibrant because of laborers, educators, financiers, doctors, immigrants–and we are all shaping our futures every day. This is our soul. One without all the others simply falls flat.

Anne Little—As I knock on doors, residents tell me they moved to Fredericksburg because of its unique charm — historic neighborhoods, tree-lined streets, walkable blocks, and small bungalows that give the city a special character. People feel that Fredericksburg isn’t just another town; it’s a community with history and heart. Today, we face a choice: do we allow rapid development and high-rises to turn us into just another exit off I-95, or do we preserve the character, beauty, and soul of our city for future generations? We must protect what makes Fredericksburg truly special.

Ward 3 Candidates

Question: How would you describe the city’s current commitment to historic preservation and community character?

Susanna Finn—The City is positioned to be a leader in historic preservation. I believe it must be embedded into the City’s goals for land use, housing, and public urban design and that the best preservation is achieved through good planning. The City’s Comprehensive Plan underscores this commitment and outlines policies including expanding preservation incentives, supporting adaptive reuse, and encouraging community engagement. I support advancing all of these policies.

Matt Kelly—I am proud of my efforts in helping to draft the city’s first Preservation Plan, Archaeology Ordinance, and championing the hiring of a preservation planner. Having said that, I am disappointed in the city’s failure to live up to the goals of historic preservation and community character. Goals that have been in the Comprehensive Plan for over a decade have not moved forward. Offers of assistance, both in time and money, from preservation groups such as HFFI have been ignored. Instead, the city has moved to increase density for development in the city mimicking what has already spread from Maine to Florida.

Question: How important is historic preservation and community character to the future viability of the city?

Susanna Finn—Historic preservation is essential to Fredericksburg’s future. It protects the city’s unique character, supports economic growth, and strengthens community pride. Preservation isn’t about freezing the past; it’s about thoughtful growth that respects our heritage. Maintaining our historic buildings and neighborhoods keeps Fredericksburg vibrant and attractive for residents and visitors alike. I am committed to advancing preservation with policies that balance respect for history with responsible development to ensure Fredericksburg remains a great place to live and thrive for generations to come.

Matt Kelly—Historic Preservation is critical to the future well-being of Fredericksburg. Enhancing our efforts in historic preservation not only positively affects our quality of life but boosts economic development and tourism. Preserving our older housing stock will also help the city deal with its housing affordability issue. As the region grows so does the importance of preserving Fredericksburg’s unique historic character. We need to establish an incentives program to encourage development compatible with the city’s historic character. To this end we need to ensure that the City Code and zoning are in line with the city’s preservation goals.

Ward 4 Candidates

Question: How would you describe the city’s current commitment to historic preservation and community character?

Jesse Dominguez—Overall, the city does a fair job maintaining historic sites, but we can do better. In my work with Parks and Recreation, I regularly see efforts to preserve landmarks we don’t directly manage. Still, many historic structures and public areas need more attention. Preservation groups can’t carry the full weight—residents and local government must step up. We should rebuild structures like the old mill at Alum Springs Park and repurpose historic spaces for modern use while honoring their legacy. History isn’t just about buildings—it’s about stories, education, and connection to the city’s identity. We need to invest in that.

Charlie Frye—The City’s current commitment to historic preservation is at an all time high. Beyond the preservation of the historic buildings that make FXBG what it is today there is also a bigger piece of the puzzle that should be discussed.

I’m happy that I pushed to remove the Slave Auction Block. Through these efforts the City is now telling a more complete story about the impacts that African Americans had on this historic City. I take a lot of pride in starting those conversations so that we can all learn from each other. I believe these stories add to the character of the City.

Question: How important is historic preservation and community character to the future viability of the city?

Jesse Dominguez—Historic preservation and community character are vital to Fredericksburg’s long-term success. People love this city for its history, but many feel that charm is slowly fading. For example, replacing our previous logo with “FXBG” in branding has made some residents feel disconnected from the city’s roots. We don’t have to choose between tradition and progress—we can do both. I will advocate for preserving historic homes, buildings, and parks while making space for innovation. Our identity is what sets us apart from any other city in Virginia. Protecting that character is key to maintaining pride, attracting visitors, and fostering community.

Charlie Frye—Very important. Historic preservation is a two-part scenario. First it is the story of the City and the buildings and second as explained above is the stories of ALL people. I’m happy to be a leader in the discussions beyond the buildings. I believe what we have built in my tenure as a representative will bring more people to FXBG to learn even more than before.

Where do you vote?

Ward 1: Hugh Mercer Elementary School, 2100 Cowan Boulevard

Ward 2: Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal Street

Ward 3: Gladys West Elementary School (same place, new name), 1 Learning Lane

Ward 4: Walker-Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand Street

VFW Post 3103, 2701 Princess Anne Street

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”