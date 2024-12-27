By Martin Davis

Former City Council member Dr. Tim Duffy stepped aside on December 10, 2024, and the search to find a replacement to fill out his term is now underway.

The appointment will be made by City Council, said Fredericksburg Public Information Officer Sonja Cantu. The seat, per Section 7 of the City Charter, must be “filled within 45 days [of January 1] by a recorded majority vote of the remaining members of the Council[.]”

The appointee will ultimately be selected from a list of individuals who, per a press release on December 27, “fill out and submit the Boards & Commissions Appointment Application and … [e]mail a resume to tlacey@fredericksburgva.gov. The deadline for applications is January 15, 2025. Council will provide further direction on the appointment at its January 14, 2025 meeting.”

Duffy has served on the City Council for ten years and is stepping away to spend time with family.

A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, Duffy earned a master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Virginia and has gone on to have a career in education in the Fredericksburg area. Over the course of that career he has served as Head of the Upper School at Fredericksburg Academy, Principal at James Monroe High School, and currently teaches math at James Monroe High School.

“It’s been a wonderful and humbling experience to serve on City Council,” Duffy told the Advance, “and I treasure the relationships I built and the things that we tried to do.”

