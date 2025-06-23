By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Due to excessive heat forecast for this week, the member churches of Micah Ecumenical Ministries in downtown Fredericksburg will open on a rotating basis to provide indoor cooling services.

The facilities will open at noon and close in the late afternoon/early evening. A press release from Micah notes that the shelters will not be open overnight and will not provide services or programming, aside from bottled water and some light snacks.

Micah’s regular schedule of hospitality services will continue as usual.

The schedule for the cooling centers is below:

Monday, June 23 : St George's Episcopal Church (905 Princess Anne Street), 12 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24 : Common Ground Church (1501 Washington Avenue), 12 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25 : Fredericksburg United Methodist Church (308 Hanover St), 12 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 26: Fredericksburg Baptist Church (1016 Caroline St), 12 to 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the region today and tomorrow, June 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Temperatures today are forecast to reach 100 degrees, with a heat index as high as 111—and tomorrow will be even hotter.

Stafford County spokeswoman Shannon Eubanks said the county is monitoring the weather and will open cooling centers if there are widespread power outages.

The county has been sharing tips for staying cool and recognizing signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke on its social media channels.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, thirst, and weakness. People with these symptoms should sip cool water, loosen their clothing, seek shelter in a cooler area, and seek medical help if symptoms don’t improve.

Signs of heat stroke include dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke is an emergency that necessitates a call to 911.

Eubanks said the county is also concered about the welfare of animals that are outside today and will be putting out messaging on this subject.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”