By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The Stafford Board of Supervisors this week announced a called special meeting that was to take place today, Friday, at 4 pm in the Board chambers. Roughly an hour before the meeting was scheduled to begin, it was cancelled.

The meeting announcement, which did not show up on the county’s meeting and agendas page for the Board of Supervisors until Thursday, did not provide an agenda. Agendas for public meetings must be made public once the agenda has been provided to the Board.

The Advance reached out to Superintendent Monica Gary late Friday morning and learned that she had not as of that time received the agenda.

Meeting Likely Called to Address Public Outcry over Dismissal of Citizen from Library Board

While no official purpose for the meeting had been given, it was likely to address the controversy surrounding the dismissal of Mary Becelia that has recently roiled Stafford citizens.

In July, Becelia — a citizen member of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library board — was voted off by the Board of Supervisors. Becelia was given no reason for her dismissal. In August, while reading the minutes that were set to be approved, she learned that she had been dismissed for “misconduct.”

At the September Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Gary, who first motioned to have Becelia removed, came back to the Board and asked to have her reinstated. As the Advance reported on November 29:

Gary … asked her fellow board members to “to correct our mistake by reappointing Ms. Becilia.” Ultimately, that was not done.

Becelia tried to get an explanation from Board members, but with none provided, she shared her story with the Advance.

Just before Thanksgiving, Gary apologized to Becelia over the phone and published that apology to her Facebook page.

On Sunday, December 1, Becelia had a private meeting with Supervisor and board chair Meg Bohmke, and Supervisor Pamela Yeung. At that meeting, according to Becelia, the supervisors asked what she wanted, and they agreed to get back in touch with her.

On Tuesday, December 3, Becelia was informed that a special meeting would be called. The meeting would not allow for public comments, but presumably the board would discuss how they were going to handle the issue.

On Thursday, December 5, when the special meeting notice was posted, it was also announced that there would be not parking at the government center because of the Christmas Tree lighting scheduled for that evening. Instead, those attending the meeting would have to park at the commuter lot 0.6 miles from the building.

The Advance reached out to Bohmke on Thursday and asked why the meeting was called for the same day as the tree lighting, requiring participants to walk to the government center. The Advance also asked why the agenda had not been published.

Bohmke did not respond.

As late as 11 am today (Friday), the meeting was still on. Stafford’s deputy county administrator, Donna Krauss, emailed Becelia at 11:11 AM informing her that parking would be provided for her at the government center.

“Our Board requested that we provide you with parking to easily access the Special Called Meeting,” the email began.

I have arranged for parking for you in front of the Chichester Building on our campus.

Cancellation

Gary was preparing for the meeting when she received a text message at 2:59 pm from Bohmke informing here that the meeting had been cancelled.

“Special meeting has been cancelled,” Bohmke wrote.

“Why?” Gary asked.

“Purpose of meeting not included in the notice.”

Becelia was informed of the cancellation at 3:06 pm via email.

“I am writing to inform you that the special call meeting has been cancelled for this afternoon. The Board will take action on the matter at the December 17th BOS meeting. We hope you can join at that time.”

Bohmke had previously told Gary via text message that she would be out of state and that Tinesha Allen would be chairing the meeting. Bohmke said that she would be attending virtually.

