By Mary McHugh

CONTRIBUTING WRITER, BRAND AVE. STUDIOS

Right to left: Jubilation member Lois Powell and lead concierge Shya Simmons; Simmons in a golf art. Photos courtesy Jubilation by Silver Companies.

For Shya Simmons, every day feels like a vacation — at least when she is at work.

“My days are filled with such joy and camaraderie and there is such an added richness to the tasks at hand when I am here,” said Simmons, lead concierge at Jubilation by Silver Companies, the 207-luxury-apartment home, 55-plus resort-style active adult community in Fredericksburg.

For Simmons, the “tasks at hand” translate to much more than greeting each member with a smile and a kind word. During a typical day, she does everything from providing golf cart rides for members to their activities at Jubilation Park (a 4.5 acre private park with outdoor amenities and four distinct hobby clubhouses), and personally delivering packages, to helping them find a specific channel on their cable boxes and settle into their new living spaces.

Simmons especially enjoys connecting members with one another, introducing them to new hobbies and, really, just getting to know them as friends.

“We are a family here and we want everyone to feel a vital part of it,” Simmons said.

For the Jubilation members, Simmons is one of those revered friends who is there for everyone and every need. When she started in the role three years ago, just two months after the community opened, she made immediate friends with the initial 10 or so members. One, Dave LaVoy, a former member of the Navy, who was newly widowed, would sit at her desk chatting.

“We would just share our life experiences, and since I previously served as a radiology technician in the Army for four years and moved all over the country as a military brat when I was a kid, we had a lot of commonalities,” Simmons said.

One day, LaVoy told Simmons about a friend of his in the Navy who been his best man at his wedding. LaVoy had lost touch with the friend as the years passed.

“Dave mentioned his friend’s name and how much he had meant to him, and, just out of curiosity, I started searching online for his name on my computer. One thing led to another and the two of us were soon able to locate his friend’s son on social media,” Simmons said. “The two eventually connected, and while Dave learned his friend had recently passed, he has since remained in touch and close to the son’s family. It just really helped Dave and gave him something to look forward to since he was still grieving the loss of his own wife.”

Right to left: Simmons opens the door at Jubilation; Lois Powell and friend Lessie out for a walk.

For member Lois Powell, Simmons is a “very special woman. She really is. She’s on top of everything and anything we need. She finds what is necessary in that moment and always has a smile on her face. Jubilation sure picked a winner when they hired Shya.”

Powell, who moved to Jubilation a little over a year ago, said Simmons was the reason she selected the community over many others she had visited. Powell had stopped by Jubilation once for information. On Powell’s second visit, Simmons immediately greeted her by name and offered to take her and her nieces on a campus tour, stopping along the way to get some beverages for all of them.

“My entire family comes to visit now and know Shya personally,” Powell said. “She is just wonderful and they love her, too. Shya always tells me this is her happy place and I understand why. You can tell she just really enjoys being here.”

LaVoy’s son, John, who visits his father frequently at Jubilation, agreed with Powell.

“The concierge staff is very caring, aware of what’s going on and extremely interactive with the members and their families. If you are ever in a situation with a family member who may have evolving wants or needs, it’s a relief to know there is this attentive and supportive atmosphere,” John LaVoy said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s me, my kids or my wife coming to visit my dad, Shya knows each of our names every time we walk through the door. And on the way out, it’s always, ‘Is there anything else you need?’ and ‘Have a great day.’ It is a very welcoming space.”

For more information, please visit jubilation.com or call 540.299.1563.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”