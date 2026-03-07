By Martin Davis

The Eagles side of the gym was packed as the University of Mary Washington got off to a quick start in the first round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

The Eagles shot 5 for 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line before Worcester State managed its first basket.

Unable to establish any rhythm, the Lancers from Worcester State called time-out at the 15-minute mark to reset. Out of the time-out they moved the ball better, but missed an open three-point shot as the Eagles took the rebound the other way to build on their lead.

The Lancers finally got their second basket at the 13-minute mark in the game.

The Eagles packed the lane on defense, forcing the Lancers to shot from longer range. Midway through the first half, Worcester was 0-4 from 3-point land and 2-8 shooting from inside the arc.

At the half, the Eagles are up 44-18.

Leading the way for the Eagles is guard Ky Robinson who shot 6 for 10 from the field, including sinking his lone 3-pointer, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line to lead all scorers with 22 points.

Jay Randall contributed 8 points on 3 for 5 shooting from the field plus 2 free throws for a total of 8 points.

The Lancers were ice-cold in the first half, going 5 for 25 from the field for just 20% shooting and shot 7 for 10 from the free-throw line. They took 10 three-point shots, converting just one.

The Eagles are shooting 48.3% at the half.

