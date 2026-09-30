FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Gabrielle Pickover's avatar
Gabrielle Pickover
4h

People like to say, “You don’t know what’s in someone’s heart.” And technically, that’s true. But at some point, a person’s words and actions are how they show us what’s in their heart.

When someone repeatedly chooses to demean people because of their race, gender, ethnicity, or who they love, we don’t have to pretend those words tell us nothing about who they are. Especially when that person is an elected official entrusted to represent everyone in the community.

Grace is important. So is forgiveness. But neither one means ignoring a pattern of behavior or accepting an apology that never really acknowledges what was said or why it was wrong.

You may not be able to see directly into someone’s heart, but you can certainly pay attention to what they consistently put out into the world.

And thank you for continuing to report on this and ask the questions that need to be asked. Local journalism matters, especially when it holds public officials accountable and keeps the community informed.

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Mary B's avatar
Mary B
4h

The prior commentator put it perfectly, and I thank you as well:

"And thank you for continuing to report on this and ask the questions that need to be asked. Local journalism matters, especially when it holds public officials accountable and keeps the community informed."

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