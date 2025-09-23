By Martin Davis

Well into his second year of leading Spotsylvania County Schools, Superintendent Clint Mitchell’s team was able to report some encouraging signs about key academic data.

Notable improvements were in the on-time graduation rate, which is up to 91.55% from 90.69% in 2024, and the dropout rate, which has declined from 6.29% in 2024 to 6.14% in 2025.

Slide courtesy of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Chronic absenteeism was also down slightly for elementary and middle school students, and down nearly 2 full percentage points for high school students.

Academic scores were mostly flat across the division.

Most reported scores were within three points of the previous years. The exceptions were as follows:

History

Elementary Scores were down 8

Science

High School Scores were up 6

Subgroups

Asian Students were up 7 in science

Black students were down 5 in history

Hispanic students were up 6 in science

Economically disadvantaged students were up 4 in science; down 5 in history

English Language Learners were up 9 in science.

What is not currently know are the accreditation scores. Virginia changed its accreditation system and will be releasing those scores in the coming couple of weeks.

Other Actions

Due to a shift in providers in August from Aetna to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield for retirees’ Medicare Part D coverage, costs will decline slightly.

Retirees will pay, beginning in January, $80.92 per month, and spouses will pay $244.543.

