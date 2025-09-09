Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
A preview of Tuesday evening's agenda items.
By Martin Davis
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors is meeting this evening. The docket includes two possible additions to the agenda, 14 consent agenda items, one board report, and a report on Boards and Commissions vacancies.
Possible Agenda Additions
Approval of the Proclamation for National Co- Responder & Crisis
Responder Week for September 15-19, 2025
Approval of Resolution in Support of Sustained State Funding for Phosphorus Remediation to Address Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) at Lake Anna
Consent Agenda Items
Approval of the Minutes of the August 26, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document)
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2026 Highway Safety Selective Enforcement for Alcohol Violations Grant Award
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2026 Highway Safety Selective Enforcement for Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grant Award
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2026 Highway Safety Selective Enforcement for Police Traffic Services Grant Award
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2026 Public Safety Answering Point Additional Next Generation 9-1-1 Grant Award
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2026 Witness Protection Program Grant Award for the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office
Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives Resolution for the Spring -Rescue Squad Assistance Fund for the Sheriff’s Office
Approval of Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Compensatory and Wetland Mitigation Credits for Fire Station - Company 12
Approval of Contract to Catalis Tax & CAMA, Inc. to provide a new software solution for Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) and Property Assessments, Tax Billing and Collections, Cashiering, and Self-Service Web-Portal
Approval of Purchase Order to Carahsoft Technology Corporation for the First Due Platform for Fire & EMS Record Management System
Approval of a Purchase Order to Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc. and The Gordian Group, Inc. for Health Department Upgrades
Approval of Tri-Party Agreement and License Agreement for Kalahari Water Tank Easement
Authorization to Apply and Adopt an Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the Fall Rescue Squad Assistance Fund for the Sheriff's Office
Redistribution of Funds for Transportation Projects in the FY 2026 to FY 2030 Capital Improvements Plan for the 2026 Revenue Sharing Applications
Board Report
Virginia Heritage Discussion - Supervisor Yakabouski
County Administrator Report
Boards and Commissions Vacancies (Document)
