The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors is meeting this evening. The docket includes two possible additions to the agenda, 14 consent agenda items, one board report, and a report on Boards and Commissions vacancies.

Possible Agenda Additions

Approval of the Proclamation for National Co- Responder & Crisis Responder Week for September 15-19, 2025 Approval of Resolution in Support of Sustained State Funding for Phosphorus Remediation to Address Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) at Lake Anna

Consent Agenda Items

Approval of the Minutes of the August 26, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting (Document) Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2026 Highway Safety Selective Enforcement for Alcohol Violations Grant Award Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2026 Highway Safety Selective Enforcement for Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grant Award Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the FY 2026 Highway Safety Selective Enforcement for Police Traffic Services Grant Award Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2026 Public Safety Answering Point Additional Next Generation 9-1-1 Grant Award Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the FY 2026 Witness Protection Program Grant Award for the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives Resolution for the Spring -Rescue Squad Assistance Fund for the Sheriff’s Office Approval of Agreement for Purchase and Sale of Compensatory and Wetland Mitigation Credits for Fire Station - Company 12 Approval of Contract to Catalis Tax & CAMA, Inc. to provide a new software solution for Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) and Property Assessments, Tax Billing and Collections, Cashiering, and Self-Service Web-Portal Approval of Purchase Order to Carahsoft Technology Corporation for the First Due Platform for Fire & EMS Record Management System Approval of a Purchase Order to Centennial Contractors Enterprises, Inc. and The Gordian Group, Inc. for Health Department Upgrades Approval of Tri-Party Agreement and License Agreement for Kalahari Water Tank Easement Authorization to Apply and Adopt an Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the Fall Rescue Squad Assistance Fund for the Sheriff's Office Redistribution of Funds for Transportation Projects in the FY 2026 to FY 2030 Capital Improvements Plan for the 2026 Revenue Sharing Applications

Board Report

Virginia Heritage Discussion - Supervisor Yakabouski

County Administrator Report

Boards and Commissions Vacancies (Document)

