Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors' Meeting Preview
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Email Martin
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday evening. On the agenda are 20 consent agenda items; a joint meeting with Planning Commission member with presentations from Amazon Web Services, Dominion Energy, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; and two public hearings.
Consent Agenda
Approval of Minutes for the September 9, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting
Approval of Agreement and Purchase Order to Pictometry International Corporation dba EagleView to Procure Oblique Imagery Services
Approval of Contract to C & C Environmental Services Inc., for Silica Sand #110
Approval of Contract Modification 2 to BMS Direct, Incorporated for Printing and Mailing Services
Approval of Modification 3 to Associated Building Maintenance Co., Inc. for Janitorial Services
Approval of Modification to Extend Contract with The Gordian Group, Inc. for Support of a Job Order Contracting Program
Approval of Modification 2 to E-Merge Systems, Inc. to provide Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Services
Approval of Modification to KPA Services, LLC for Online Training Module
Approval of Purchase Order to Atlantic Machinery, Inc. for a 2025 VACCON Model VX312LHE/1100HE Unit Mounted on a Freightliner Model 114SD Plus Chassis
Approval of Purchase Order to Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the Second Round Purchase of In-car Cameras
Approval of Rider Agreement to EMS Management & Consultants, Inc. for Emergency Medical Services Revenue Recovery Services
Approval to Submit a Grant Application and Adoption of an Authorized Organizational Representative Resolution for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ CY 2026 – 2028 Operation Ceasefire Grant Opportunity
Approval of Task Order 24-07 Amendment 1 to TRC Engineering Inc. for Cell IID-Alpha Design
Approval of Two Modifications to Legacy Engineering, P.C. and ECS Mid-Atlantic, LLC for Geotechnical Engineering Services
Authorize Advertisement of a Public Hearing for the Proposed Amendment of County Code Section 1-18, Courthouse Security Fee
Authorization for the County Administrator to Execute the Revised Administration Agreement with VDOT for Primary and Secondary Roadway Maintenance (UPC 124691)
Correction to the Appropriation Resolution and Budget Amendment for the FY 2026 School Security Officer Grant Award
Special Entertainment Event Permit - Freak Fest Special Event (Berkeley District)
Joint Meeting with Planning Commission
Presentations by Amazon Web Services, Dominion Energy, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
Public Hearings
SUP24-0007: Wilderness Telecommunications Tower (Recreational Resorts Ltd / QueliCampos, CWS X, LLC) (Chancellor & Livingston Voting District)
Public Hearing for Spotsylvania County Code Amendments Related to Chapter 22, Article V: Sewer Use and Pretreatment Standards
