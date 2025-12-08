Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday evening with a full slate on its agenda. The Board will consider 20 Consent Agenda items, hear VDOT’s quarterly transportation report, and hear the county administrator’s report.

There are also two public hearings, both concerning data centers. The first will consider the Gateway Commerce Center. The second concerns zoning and data centers.

Consent Agenda

Approval of November 18 meeting Approval of Resolution to Appoint Members to the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) and VRE Operations Board Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Calendar Year 2026 School Resource Officer Grant Award Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Calendar Year 2026 School Security Officer Grant Award Acceptance, Budget Adjustment, Appropriation, and Designation of Authorized Organizational Representatives for the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Calendar Year 2026 School Safety Personnel, Programming, Equipment, and Training Program Grant Award Approval of Change Order to Purchase Order 26074 to Carahsoft Technology Corporation to add Health & Wellness, Assets & Inventory, and Medications Tracking Modules to the Fire & EMS Record Management System First Due Platform Approval of Contract Modification #5 to Brightview Landscape Services, Inc. for Ground Maintenance Services Approval of Contract Modification #5 to Brightview Landscape Services, Inc. for Ground Maintenance Services Approval of Performance Agreement for the Cloud Computing Cluster Infrastructure Grant Program Made By and Among the County, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority (“VEDP”) and Amazon Data Services, Inc. Approval of Purchase Order to Agriteer, LLC for a Boom Mower Tractor for the Livingston Landfill Approval of Purchase Order to F.H. Paschen S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC and Gordian Group for Parking Lot Paving at Loriella Park Approval of Purchase Order to MOI, Inc. for FF&E for the Department of Social Services Approval of a Resolution Endorsing Spotsylvania County’s FAMPO CMAQ/CR AND STBG Project Applications Approval of a Resolution Endorsing The Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’s Decorative Art Request to the Commonwealth for the Route 606 Roundabout in Thornburg Approval of Resolution Requesting the Streets in Harrison Village Subdivision be added to the Virginia Department of Transportation Secondary Street System (Courtland District) Approval of Two Additional 0.37 FTEs to Convert a Part-time Museum Specialist Position to Full-time and a Part-time Museum Technician Position to Full-time Positions Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – To Consider the Condemnation of Property at Tax Map No. 76-A-58 B for the Construction of a 8” Force Main on Mallard Road FY 2026 Schools Categorical Budget Adjustment Reimbursement Resolution for Water and Sewer System Projects Resolution Authorizing Use of Fuel Tax Revenue for Transportation Purposes Schools FY 2025 Operational Carryover Request

VDOT Quarterly Report

Public Hearings

County Administrator’s Report

