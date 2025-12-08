Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The Spotsylvania County School Board will hold its final meeting of 2025 at 5:30 this evening. On the agenda are 11 recognition ceremonies, including one for out-going School Board members; three information items; six consent agenda items; and three action items.

Information Items

The Board will hear reports on Head Start, discipline, and vacancies. Among the reports provided in the agenda are the following:

Consent Agenda Items

Approval of October 27 and November 10 Board meetings

Approval of Donations

Approval of the 2026 School Security Office Grant Award. The award will support six SSOs at the following schools: Cedar Forest Elementary; Courthouse Road Elementary; Harrison Road Elementary; Parkside Elementary; Riverview Elementary; and Spotsylvania Career & Technical Center

Approval of weapons detection systems for middle schools

Approval of Request for Continued Regular Use of School Facilities by Hope Church, Bridge Church, Revive Church.

Approval of holidays for FY 2027 12-month employees

Action Items

The Board will do a second reading of, and approve, the revisions to School Board Policy BCA, which governs the organizational meeting held in January. (Redlined version of Policy BCA)

Second reading and approval of School Board Policy GTW, which governs telework and remote work opportunities. (Redlined version of Policy GTW)

Approval of new School Board Regulation GTW-R — the request form for telework and remote work. (Telework/Remote Approval Form Regulation)

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”