The Spotsylvania County School Board meets this evening. The meeting includes seven consent agenda items and one action item.

Consent Agenda

Approval of minutes from the August 25, 2025 Work Session Meeting (Document) Approval of donations (Document 1, Document 2) Approval of private road applications - Homeowners associations and day care providers may request approval for bus service on private roads on an annual basis. The application process follows guidelines established in policy EEAH and transportation staff has reviewed the applications and approval is recommended based on the application meeting all the criteria established in School Board Policy EEAH for the following properties: Fawn Lake – Routes will remain the same as the previous school year; Olde Greenwich – Routes will remain the same as the previous school year; Salem Fields Learning Center – Route will remain the same as the previous school year. Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #3 FY 2025 Grant Carryover as presented. (Document) Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #4 - FY 2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) Roll Forward (Document) Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #5 - Categorical Transfer (Document) Approval of FY 2026 Budget Amendment #6 - All In High Intensity Tutoring Carryover

Action Item

First Reading Approval of Revisions to School Board Policy EFB Food Services (Document)

