Spotsylvania County Public Schools has not yet released its analysis of the just-released Standards of Learning test results. The Advance has compiled the following chart from the Virginia Department of Education website comparing the district’s 2023-2024 performance with its 2024-2025 performance.

Readers should keep in mind that these are top-line scores. The Advance will have a deeper dive into the district’s performance in coming weeks.

In most areas, the district was within +/- 2 points of last year’s performance. There were some notable exceptions.

English Writing: Black students fell 4 points; English Learners fell 5 points; and Students with Disabilities fell 6 points.

History and Social Science: All students fell 4 points; Black students and Economically Disadvantaged students fell 5 points each; Hispanic and White students fell 3 points each.

Science: All students rose 4 points; Asian students rose 7 points; Black students rose 8 points; Economically Disadvantaged students were up 5 points; English Learners were up 9 points; and Hispanic students rose 6 points.

Spotsylvania vs. State

Spotsylvania County Public Schools as a whole is slightly below the state average in English (Reading), History, Math, and Science. When looking at the average for all students, the largest gap is Math, where the district trails the state average by 7 points. The smallest gap is History, where the district trails the state average by 4 points.

The district is ahead of the state average in English (Writing), where it’s 1 point better than the state average.

