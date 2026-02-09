$8 a Month Supports Great Journalism

The Spotsylvania School Board meets on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. The meeting includes a work session on the budget proposal for fiscal year 2027 (July 1, 2026-June 30, 2027).

The meeting begins with comments from board members, reports from board committees, and comments from superintendent Clint Mitchell and the new student board member.

Recognitions

School Spotlight on the attendance teams from Post Oak Middle School, Thornburg Middle School, Cedar Forest Elementary School, and Courtland Elementary School.

School Spotlight on Post Oak Middle School’s “Building Thinking Classrooms” program.

Superintendent’s Visual Arts recognition and Youth Art Month

Student Leader in Action: Sabika Irfan, 4th grader at Parkside Elementary, who gave a presentation to all 4th grade classrooms about her experience with Braille after the grade level read about Louis Braille. According to the agenda, “Sabika has educated many students and staff on what being blind means. Her teacher Ms. Yates, shared, ‘Sabika is a Parkside treasure! She is well-known throughout the school. Along with her celebrity status in the school, her leadership shines through as she teaches students about Braille. And, her leadership does not end there, on a regular basis, she helps students with their math, guides students to new locations in the school, and even keeps me on track. She is a true leader, and I know our students and staff would agree.’”

Fall Virginia High School League Athletic Awards

Proclamation recognizing Black History Month

2025 Virginia Regional Outstanding Economic Educator award presented to Jessica White, business and information technology instructor at Massaponax HIgh School. Award is presented by the Virginia Council on Economic Education to a K-12 teacher who “demonstrate[s] exceptional creativity and innovation in teaching economics, entrepreneurship, or personal finance.”

Proclamation for National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day (February 15)

Recognition of February as Career and Technical Education Month and School Board Member Appreciation Month

Recognition of School Board clerk and deputy clerk

Consent Agenda

There are seven items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from December 8, 2025, regular meeting; monthly donations; a budget amendment; and approval of the updated memorandum of understanding with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Budget Work Session

The work session is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. and to last 20 minutes.

Information Items

The School Board will receive monthly reports on Head Start, staff vacancies, and student discipline.

Action Items

Action to revoke authorization to record closed sessions. According to the agenda, “The School Board previously took action to record its Closed Session Meetings and is now requesting to revisit that need and reverse the action.”

Approval of revisions to regulation BDDC-R, governing the agenda format for School Board meetings, adding a section for “Student Board Member Announcements and Comments.”

Second read approval of revisions to policy BHB, “School Board Member Professional Learning Opportunities.” The revisions add more detail about what training board members must attend and what opportunities they can attend with or without approval from the chair. The revised policy also requires the School Board to “communicate its ongoing professional learning activities to the public during the ‘Board Member Announcements and Comments’ segment of regular School Board meetings.’”

Closed Session

The board will go into a closed session to discuss personnel matters and “to consult with legal counsel about specific legal matters as permitted by Section 2.2-3711(A)(8) of the Code of Virginia.”

Meeting Details

