The Spotsylvania School Board will meet this evening at 5:30 p.m. The agenda includes consideration of appointing a student representative to the board, establishing a public/third-party complaint resolution process, and revisions to the policy governing board member participation in professional development.

Recognitions

The board will recognize the July Student Leaders in Action, Kiana Sarshar and Grace Ochs, who are 8th graders at Ni River Middle School. During the 2024-25 school year, the students created the “Ripple Project” as a way to spread kindness. Kiana and Grace provided origami paper and invited students to write notes of kindness, fold them into a heart shape, and leave them around the school for fellow students to find.

The board will also recognize the Virginia High School League spring state and regional athletic achievements.

Information Items

End-of-year discipline report

Vacancy report

Behavior interventionist placement: Title I funding supports the placement of behavior interventionists at Title I schools. For the 2025-26 school year, positions are funded at Cedar Forest, Livingston, Harrison Road, Spotswood, Lee Hill, and Smith Station elementary schools. All positions have been filled, according to the agenda.

Consent Agenda

There are six items on the consent agenda, including approval of donations; minutes from the April 8, 2025, joint budget work session with the Board of Supervisors; approval of a contract to provide physical education uniforms for the middle and high schools; and approval of revised contract with Anthem.

Action Items

There are eight action items, including:

First-read approval of revisions to policy BHB, which governs professional development for board members. (New language states that the chair and vice-chair may attend the annual Consortium of State School Boards Associations conference; that two board members may attend on a rotating basis with approval from the chair; and that board members may attend up to two regional conferences with approval of the chair.)

First read approval of a new policy appointing a student representative to the School Board, to serve in an advisory capacity.

First read approval of a new policy establishing a process for registering and resolving third-party complaints against staff or School Board members.

Closed Session

There will be a closed session beginning at 9:05 p.m. to discuss personnel matters and to “consult with legal counsel regarding potential litigation.”

Meeting Details

