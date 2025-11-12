Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Spotsylvania School Board member Lorita Daniels announced on Tuesday—Veterans Day—that she is seeking election to the U.S. Senate.

“As we honor our veterans, we must move beyond ceremonial gratitude,” said Daniels in a press release. “Service requires action. It requires accountability. It requires leadership grounded in real experience and a commitment to listening before legislating. I am running for the U.S. Senate because Virginians deserve a leader who is present, who pays attention, and who stands up for people, not political agendas.”

Daniels was first elected to the School Board, representing the Salem district, in 2018, and served as Chair during the 2024 calendar year.

On her campaign website, Daniels, who holds a doctorate in public administration from Virginia Tech, cited her time on the School Board as having shown her “the progress we can achieve when we take an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to uplifting voices too often left out of the conversation.”

“As a trusted and courageous leader, I will continue to use my strong voice on the behalf of the people in Virginia. I’ll show up to get the people’s work done,” Daniels’s website states.

Among her top 10 priorities—termed her “re-envisioning agenda”—are strengthening K-12 public education; supporting affordable, quality early childhood education; ensuring access to a safe and healthy environment; supporting veterans; and ensuring that healthcare and housing are affordable.

This agenda is grounded in Daniels’s own experiences as a mother, military spouse, educator, first-generation college graduate, small business founder, and elected public servant, according to the campaign website.

“When people are not heard, communities fracture,” Daniels said in the press release. “This campaign is about rebuilding trust and ensuring that voices that have been ignored or overlooked are finally at the center of policy discussions.”

The next U.S. Senate election in Virginia will take place on November 3, 2026, with a primary in June. Incumbent Mark Warner is seeking re-election, and according to Ballotpedia.org, two other Democratic candidates in addition to Daniels are seeking the nomination.

Bryce Reeves, who represents District 28 in the Virginia State Senate, is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Warner.

