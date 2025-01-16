By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by Anton on Unsplash

Spotsylvania County Public Schools has received a grant of $8,578 to expand its breakfast service, according to a press release from No Kid Hungry Virginia.

Share

The grant is part of $201,000 awarded by No Kid Hungry Virginia—which works to ensure that children have access to federal meal programs in their communities—to nine other school divisions in the state.

The funding will enable the divisions to provide flexible breakfast models, such as grab-and-go meals that kids can take and eat in class.

Studies show that eating breakfast at school improves students’ ability to focus, perform academically, and attend classes regularly, the press release states, but less than half of students who are eligible for free meals eat breakfast at school. Morning responsibilities, bus schedules, and stigma can prevent kids from accessing breakfast in the school cafeteria.

“Research commissioned by No Kid Hungry shows that schools adopting Breakfast After the Bell experience an average six-point drop in chronic absenteeism, highlighting the program’s significant impact on student outcomes,” the press release states. “By making breakfast more accessible, schools create an environment where students are better equipped to learn and thrive.”

The other school divisions that received grants are Salem City, Virginia Beach City, Roanoke City, Alexandria City, and Chesterfield, Fairfax, Williamsburg-James City, Montgomery, and Halifax counties.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”