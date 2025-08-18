Stafford Board of Supervisors August 19 Meeting Preview
Supervisors will consider amendments to the Comprehensive Plan that would regulate data centers.
By Adele Uphaus
The Stafford Board of Supervisors meets Tuesday evening after a month-long recess, and is set to take up the Planning Commission’s recommended amendments to data center regulations. The meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Presentations
The Board will present a proclamation declaring August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Month and another recognizing Michael Keyes for service to the county.
Consent Agenda
There are 20 items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes, proclamations, contracts, and personnel appointments.
Presentations/Department Reports
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office will present a request to add two full-time attorney positions, using funds from a state-approved budget resolution.
County Administration will present the biennial agreement between the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board for supervisors’ approval.
Planning and Zoning will present a request for a time-limit extension on an application for a conditional use permit for the project known as “SC Plaza.”
Planning and Zoning will present draft comprehensive plan amendments to regulations related to data centers. The Planning Commission voted in July to forward the amendments to the Board of Supervisors for consideration. Among the amendments are proposed modifications increasing set-back requirements, reducing building heights, and encouraging the use of re-use water for cooling and on-site, preferably renewable power generation.
Budget and Management will present
a request to advertise a public hearing on a proposals to extend a bonus to social service department employees, using state, federal pass-through, and year-end funding
a request to advertise a public hearing on a proposal to extend a bonus to positions funded by the State Compensation Board, the registrar’s office, and the Electoral Board, supported by state funding
Public Hearings
Amend Chapter 10 of the County Code, concerning Emergency Services, to insert corrected language, better define procedures, and address disparities with State Code.
Approval of applications to Virginia Department of Transportation for Transportation Alternative Program grant funding for four projects.
The meeting will end with a Closed Session and Board member reports.
